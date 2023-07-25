Meet the Parents

Raising kids Jewishly adds a layer of responsibility and opportunity to all of the other demands of parenting as parents navigate a wide set of choices about everything from the songs they play during holidays to how they talk to their kids about the Holocaust and antisemitism. For many parents, these aren't just responsibilities; they're a Jewish practice in and of themselves as they aim to support their children in inheriting and contributing to Jewish tradition. To explore these ideas, the Shalom Hartman Institute is launching Perfect Jewish Parents, a new show about the joys and oys of raising children Jewishly. To kick off this first season, hosts Joshua Ladon and Masua Sagiv sit down with Yehuda Kurtzer, President of the Shalom Hartman Institute and host of Identity/Crisis, to discuss what inspired this new show and what it can offer parents and caregivers.