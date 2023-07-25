Perfect Jewish Parents is a show from the Shalom Hartman Institute about the joys and "oys" of raising children Jewishly.
How Do We Respond to Unanswerable Questions?
When your child asks, "Is God real" or "Am I dreaming my entire life?"-- is it ok not to have the "right" answer?
Scott Hershovitz is the Thomas G. and Mabel Long Professor of Law and a professor of philosophy at the University of Michigan and author of Nasty, Brutish, and Short: Adventures in Philosophy with Kids. This father of two joins Perfect Jewish Parents co-hosts Masua Sagiv and Joshua Ladon to talk about why kids are particularly good at having big conversations and how the big questions kids ask provide an opportunity to engage in curiosity and creativity.
7/25/2023
32:31
Meet the Parents
Raising kids Jewishly adds a layer of responsibility and opportunity to all of the other demands of parenting as parents navigate a wide set of choices about everything from the songs they play during holidays to how they talk to their kids about the Holocaust and antisemitism. For many parents, these aren't just responsibilities; they're a Jewish practice in and of themselves as they aim to support their children in inheriting and contributing to Jewish tradition. To explore these ideas, the Shalom Hartman Institute is launching Perfect Jewish Parents, a new show about the joys and oys of raising children Jewishly.
To kick off this first season, hosts Joshua Ladon and Masua Sagiv sit down with Yehuda Kurtzer, President of the Shalom Hartman Institute and host of Identity/Crisis, to discuss what inspired this new show and what it can offer parents and caregivers.
