Andrea Knies
Host Andrea Knies explores the stories of some of her favorite authors.&nbsp; More
  • Millie Benson
    On this episode I will share the story of Millie Benson, you might know her as Carolyn Keene. Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!): https://uppbeat.io/t/giulio-fazio/lulu-swing License code: P8C4DFXLZ6B51ZVF
    5/3/2023
    22:22
  • People Who Wrote Books Trailer
    In this short trailer, I will share the a little bit about what to expect on this podcast. Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!): https://uppbeat.io/t/giulio-fazio/lulu-swing License code: P8C4DFXLZ6B51ZVF
    4/16/2023
    1:15

