The loveable goofs at Mythos Pedals bring you all the insight you can handle into the world of pedal building, buying stuff, tone, and more. www.mythospedals.co...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 13
Our Top Five Favorite Guitarists
Well this one is pretty self-explanatory. Should be pretty easy to guess a few of these before you even listen!
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/pedal-pushers/message
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/pedal-pushers/support
7/19/2023
1:04:52
PRS Made a Tele?!
The first video episode of Pedal Pushers is here. This week's Big Push: PRS Finally released their Tele-shaped guitar! The internet is divided and we're going to talk about it.
Learn more about Mythos Pedals https://www.mythospedals.com/
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/pedal-pushers/message
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/pedal-pushers/support
7/5/2023
50:13
Price Has Nothing To Do With Sound Quality
This week's big topic: How much does sound quality matter when considering the price of gear? We discuss click bait YouTube price comparison videos, how we price our products, and whether or not we can actually convince anyone we're right.
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/pedal-pushers/message
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/pedal-pushers/support
6/21/2023
1:05:55
How Long Will Tube Amps Survive?
This week Zach and Matthew dive into the murky waters of digital modeling, computer plug-ins, and how long our beloved tube amps will be around. Hopefully forever if us old guys have our way!
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/pedal-pushers/message
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/pedal-pushers/support
6/7/2023
1:02:43
It's The Inevitable Q&A Episode!
This week we answer burning questions from Pedal Pusher listeners! Sample questions:
Best first guitar pedal to get?
Who are the "guitar heroes" that you don't connect with or enjoy listening too?
5 albums you consider perfect?
I would like to know if you would like to know if pedals even?!?
Gimmie that sweet Chorus info!
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/pedal-pushers/message
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/pedal-pushers/support
The loveable goofs at Mythos Pedals bring you all the insight you can handle into the world of pedal building, buying stuff, tone, and more. www.mythospedals.com Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/pedal-pushers/support