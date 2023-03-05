Teaching Together: Combining Multiple Ages in Homeschooling

On today’s episode we are chatting about how we’ve combined multiple ages in our homeschooling in order to teach our kids together instead of separating them all by ages or grades to do their own things. We’re sharing some easy ways that we’ve combined social studies, science, novel studies/literature, etc., and how that gave us extra time in our schedules since we weren’t having to try to find time to teach each child every subject separately. Teaching to the older kids and allowing the younger kids to pick up knowledge is one of the ways we’ve accomplished multiple age-homeschooling. We share some ways we’ve kept it hands-on so the kids all stay engaged and learning together as a family unit. We also include tips to keep your younger kids busy during those times that you do need to work individually on math or another advanced concept with an older kid. There are also many benefits to having the kids learn together with kids of all ages. Don’t shy away from the opportunity of having your three-year-old pipe in with the correct answer of “endoplasmic reticulum!” PhysicsQuestFind Your Homeschool Vibe Find Your Homeschool Vibe, How to Homeschool Without Losing Your Mind a book by co-host Beth Lee Support the showThis Week's Sponsor is actually Beth! Find her book on Amazon -Find Your Homeschool Vibe Thank you for supporting the show! Get your Peaceful Homeschool Merch! If you enjoy the content and would like to keep it coming, helping us cover the cost of the show with a small monthly subscription would be amazing. Peaceful Homeschool Podcast SubscriptionCheck out our new affiliate Think Outside - Emma shared her review of this subscription box company on episode 25.