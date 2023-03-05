We’re Emma and Beth, two mom friends who have been homeschooling our kids together for about fifteen years in super-flexible, fun ways. Our oldest kids have gra... More
Can a minimalist lifestyle bring peace to your homeschool? Diane Boden of Minimalist Moms Interview
Join us for an episode with special guest Diane Boden, host of the Minimalist Moms Podcast, author of "Minimalist Moms: Living and Parenting with Simplicity" book, and fellow homeschool mom.Diane shares with us how she got started with minimalism and why she now homeschools. She also shares tips for simplifying and decluttering to help your home be more efficient, and gives insight on balancing being both a working mom and a homeschool mom. Listen in as we chat about incorporating minimalism into your house and your homeschooling and how that can bring more peace into your lives.Affiliate Link: Diane's Book - Minimalist Moms: Living and Parenting with SimplicityMinimalist Moms Podcast - Minimalist Moms Podcast can be found where ever you listen to podcasts.
5/3/2023
32:26
Finding Mentors for Your Homeschooler
Join us on this episode as we talk about mentors in homeschooling - we're including info about mentors for our kids as well as mentors for us as homeschool parents. People often worry about their homeschool child learning only from them. However, we share the many ways our kids have had good, healthy mentors in their lives. As homeschool parents, it's also helpful to us to have others who have "been there, done that," whether referring to homeschooling high school or having a child with special needs or dealing with a rough situation. It's helpful to have other parents to bounce ideas off of, to gain perspective on our parenting/homeschooling, and just to commiserate with us or encourage us on our journey. Listen in as we talk about how grateful we've been for the impact these mentors have had on our children and on us!LINKS:MentoringMentoring and Adolescent Self-esteemBenefits of Mentoring on Young PeopleThe Value of Mentoring our Youth
4/26/2023
31:18
Homeschool Life Skills 101 & Adulting
Come listen to our informative and also silly episode - it was just one of those days so we left in our bloopers for you to enjoy. Emma & Beth discuss the ways they have prepared their children for adulthood. It is important to prepare and sometimes it is easy to forget all the things they need to learn before spreading their wings. Things like paperwork, insurance, household and car repairs, voting, media, etc. This is a huge and very important topic. Detailed Life Skills & Adulting Checklist
4/19/2023
49:33
Teaching Together: Combining Multiple Ages in Homeschooling
On today's episode we are chatting about how we've combined multiple ages in our homeschooling in order to teach our kids together instead of separating them all by ages or grades to do their own things. We're sharing some easy ways that we've combined social studies, science, novel studies/literature, etc., and how that gave us extra time in our schedules since we weren't having to try to find time to teach each child every subject separately. Teaching to the older kids and allowing the younger kids to pick up knowledge is one of the ways we've accomplished multiple age-homeschooling. We share some ways we've kept it hands-on so the kids all stay engaged and learning together as a family unit. We also include tips to keep your younger kids busy during those times that you do need to work individually on math or another advanced concept with an older kid. There are also many benefits to having the kids learn together with kids of all ages. Don't shy away from the opportunity of having your three-year-old pipe in with the correct answer of "endoplasmic reticulum!" PhysicsQuest
4/12/2023
21:42
Can your homeshool student earn a Bachelor's Degree and a High School Diploma simultaneously?
Today we're chatting with former public school teacher turned homeschooler, Alden Kiertzner, of Pathways Early College Academy. Alden shares about why his family decided to homeschool, what Pathways has to offer, and about the advantages of dual enrollment for high schoolers. Homeschool families can select classes a la cart to fill in gaps or choose the whole program. Pathways Early College Academy
