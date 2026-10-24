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53 episodes
- 「People can't, unhappily,
invent their mooring posts. 」
本期曲目：
· 美 梦 领 取 屋,HOPERUI - 我 做 了 个 很 长 很 长 的 梦
· Glenn Gould - Concerto in D Minor after Marcello, BWV 974II. Adagio
· Rachael Yamagata - Elephants (Alternate Version)
· JANNABI - 주저하는 연인들을 위해
· HIMI - Hold on to your life
· 叶尔波利 - 塔塔尔族民歌+母语
· Regina Spektor - Better
🍃
♥ 所有音乐作品版权归其各自所有者。
在小宇宙查看该单集文稿
- 旧手机里记下的一段话
「 希望你充分利用时间
希望你能看到令你吃惊的东西
希望你感受到从未有过的感觉
希望你遇到具有不同观点的人
希望你过上让你自豪的生活
如果发现生活不如意
希望你有勇气从头再来。」
🌱
我们会走出内心的虚无和不安。
-
本期曲目：
Christopher Bear,Daniel Rossen - If You Leave Something Behind
Bob Dylan,Johnny Cash - Girl From The North Country
Dead Combo - Anadamastor (feat. Marc Ribot)
Odetto - BONHEUR SAMPLER - LIVE SESSION
Leon Bridges - Bad Bad News
Pajaro Sunrise - Young and Free
古明地洋哉 - 欲望
Katie Melua - Nine Million Bicycles
李敬子 - 夢幻蒼
♥ 所有音乐作品版权归其各自所有者。
在小宇宙查看该单集文稿
- 明天接机器人回家！
🤖️
本期曲目：
Earth, Wind & Fire - September
Philippe Rombi - Une amitié
/* 机器人口哨 */
Bahamas - All The Time
甲田益也子 - Sleep In Peace
Sharon Van Etten - Every Time the Sun Comes Up
Kae Sun - Heart Healing Pulse
Jacqueline du Pré - Song without Words in D Op.109
♥ 所有音乐作品版权归其各自所有者。
在小宇宙查看该单集文稿
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