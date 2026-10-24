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Peace

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Music
Peace
Latest episode

53 episodes

  • Peace

    微凉的旅途，微凉的歌

    10/02/2026 | 29 mins.
    终于听清了千百年前石头们的低语。
    本期曲目：
    Joey Pecoraro - To be Happy
    陈绮贞 - 太聪明
    Big Baby Driver - You Are Everywhere
    Rufus Wainwright - King Of The Road
    FKJ - Open
    Cosima - Serpentine Roads
    Karel Boehlee Trio - Nocturne No.2 Op.92
    Ludovico Einaudi - Rose Bay
    🪨
    假期愉快！
    ♥ 所有音乐作品版权归其各自所有者。

    在小宇宙查看该单集文稿
  • Peace

    我做了一个很长很长的梦

    08/27/2026 | 30 mins.
    「People can't, unhappily,
    invent their mooring posts. 」
    本期曲目：
    · 美 梦 领 取 屋,HOPERUI - 我 做 了 个 很 长 很 长 的 梦
    · Glenn Gould - Concerto in D Minor after Marcello, BWV 974II. Adagio
    · Rachael Yamagata - Elephants (Alternate Version)
    · JANNABI - 주저하는 연인들을 위해
    · HIMI - Hold on to your life
    · 叶尔波利 - 塔塔尔族民歌+母语
    · Regina Spektor - Better
    🍃
    ♥ 所有音乐作品版权归其各自所有者。

    在小宇宙查看该单集文稿
  • Peace

    台风前

    07/09/2026 | 32 mins.
    旧手机里记下的一段话
    「 希望你充分利用时间
    希望你能看到令你吃惊的东西
    希望你感受到从未有过的感觉
    希望你遇到具有不同观点的人
    希望你过上让你自豪的生活
    如果发现生活不如意
    希望你有勇气从头再来。」
    🌱
    我们会走出内心的虚无和不安。
    -
    本期曲目：
    Christopher Bear,Daniel Rossen - If You Leave Something Behind
    Bob Dylan,Johnny Cash - Girl From The North Country
    Dead Combo - Anadamastor (feat. Marc Ribot)
    Odetto - BONHEUR SAMPLER - LIVE SESSION
    Leon Bridges - Bad Bad News
    Pajaro Sunrise - Young and Free
    古明地洋哉 - 欲望
    Katie Melua - Nine Million Bicycles
    李敬子 - 夢幻蒼
    ♥ 所有音乐作品版权归其各自所有者。

    在小宇宙查看该单集文稿
  • Peace

    海滩开放日

    05/30/2026 | 29 mins.
    明天接机器人回家！
    🤖️
    本期曲目：
    Earth, Wind & Fire - September
    Philippe Rombi - Une amitié
    /* 机器人口哨 */
    Bahamas - All The Time
    甲田益也子 - Sleep In Peace
    Sharon Van Etten - Every Time the Sun Comes Up
    Kae Sun - Heart Healing Pulse
    Jacqueline du Pré - Song without Words in D Op.109
    ♥ 所有音乐作品版权归其各自所有者。

    在小宇宙查看该单集文稿
  • Peace

    一个雨夜

    05/03/2026 | 2 mins.
    Bonus Track.

    在小宇宙查看该单集文稿
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