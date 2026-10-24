明天接机器人回家！ 🤖️ 本期曲目： Earth, Wind & Fire - September Philippe Rombi - Une amitié /* 机器人口哨 */ Bahamas - All The Time 甲田益也子 - Sleep In Peace Sharon Van Etten - Every Time the Sun Comes Up Kae Sun - Heart Healing Pulse Jacqueline du Pré - Song without Words in D Op.109 ♥ 所有音乐作品版权归其各自所有者。 在小宇宙查看该单集文稿

旧手机里记下的一段话 「 希望你充分利用时间 希望你能看到令你吃惊的东西 希望你感受到从未有过的感觉 希望你遇到具有不同观点的人 希望你过上让你自豪的生活 如果发现生活不如意 希望你有勇气从头再来。」 🌱 我们会走出内心的虚无和不安。 - 本期曲目： Christopher Bear,Daniel Rossen - If You Leave Something Behind Bob Dylan,Johnny Cash - Girl From The North Country Dead Combo - Anadamastor (feat. Marc Ribot) Odetto - BONHEUR SAMPLER - LIVE SESSION Leon Bridges - Bad Bad News Pajaro Sunrise - Young and Free 古明地洋哉 - 欲望 Katie Melua - Nine Million Bicycles 李敬子 - 夢幻蒼 ♥ 所有音乐作品版权归其各自所有者。 在小宇宙查看该单集文稿

「People can't, unhappily, invent their mooring posts. 」 本期曲目： · 美 梦 领 取 屋,HOPERUI - 我 做 了 个 很 长 很 长 的 梦 · Glenn Gould - Concerto in D Minor after Marcello, BWV 974II. Adagio · Rachael Yamagata - Elephants (Alternate Version) · JANNABI - 주저하는 연인들을 위해 · HIMI - Hold on to your life · 叶尔波利 - 塔塔尔族民歌+母语 · Regina Spektor - Better 🍃 ♥ 所有音乐作品版权归其各自所有者。 在小宇宙查看该单集文稿

终于听清了千百年前石头们的低语。 本期曲目： Joey Pecoraro - To be Happy 陈绮贞 - 太聪明 Big Baby Driver - You Are Everywhere Rufus Wainwright - King Of The Road FKJ - Open Cosima - Serpentine Roads Karel Boehlee Trio - Nocturne No.2 Op.92 Ludovico Einaudi - Rose Bay 🪨 假期愉快！ ♥ 所有音乐作品版权归其各自所有者。 在小宇宙查看该单集文稿

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