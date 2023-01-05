Military service members and families know moving with the U.S. military is anything but simple. Through engaging and entertaining interviews, host Amy Bushatz,... More
What You Need to Know About Military Home Buying in a Wild Market (Michelle Crumley, Caliber Home Loans mortgage expert)
No matter how many times you’ve relocated or how long you think you’re going to be at your new duty station, every military PCS comes with this major question: Where are you going to live? Whether you rent or buy a home depends on a host of factors specific to your situation. But you also need to take into consideration the current housing market. So what do you need to know, going into this military move season? In this episode of PCS with Military.com, VA home loan and mortgage industry insider Michelle Crumley sits down to talk us through the many considerations for deciding whether to buy when the home market is wild. Listen now. Connect with this episode: Get military PCS advice in your inbox Learn more about military PCSing Connect with Michelle Crumley PCS With Military.com is brought to you by Navy Federal Credit Union
Dealing with SOFA Rules and Taking Your Career Overseas (Beth Conlin, OCONUS career advocate)
You’re excited for an overseas military PCS move with your service member until … that is, until you realize that taking your career with you is likely to be very complicated. Even if you’re a remote employee already, the rules around working while living at an OCONUS duty station are murky at best. And even if you can figure them out, you still have to convince your employer to let you do it. Those rules are created by what’s known as a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) with the host nation. So how do you figure out what you need to know about taking your career overseas? In this episode of PCS with Military.com, Beth Conlin, a military spouse and OCONUS career advocate, explains the ins and outs of SOFA, how to figure out what you need to know and some steps for working with your employer to take your job with you when you move. Listen now. Connect with this episode: Get military PCS advice in your inbox Learn more about military PCSing More about Status of Forces Agreements (SOFA) PCS With Military.com is brought to you by Navy Federal Credit Union
Why Your Military PCS Might be Funnier Than You Think It Is (Ashley Gutermuth, comedian and Air Force spouse)
Two military spouses walk into a bar … No, that’s not the kind of joke we’re looking for. Military moves can be wildly stressful, but if you can find the humor in them and learn to laugh through what you’re dealing with? It makes everything just a little bit easier. Comedian and Air Force spouse Ashley Gutermuth knows that is true. Through her many military moves, she has learned to flip circumstances around to find the humor, and the standup comedy she does as a result is downright hilarious. This episode of PCS with Military.com shares plenty of laughter as Ashley reveals her secrets for finding the funny in military life, why she owns six Roombas and her jokes that make people mad. Listen now. Connect with this episode: Get military PCS advice in your inbox Learn more about military PCSing Follow Ashley Gutermuth on Instagram PCS With Military.com is brought to you by Navy Federal Credit Union
The DoD's PCS Help for Career-Minded Military Spouses (Eddy Mentzer, DoD spouse career programs lead)
In a world where dual-income households are the norm, leaving a civilian career behind every few years thanks to a military PCS move creates a host of challenges. Even if you can easily find a role in your profession, how are you supposed to grow a career when you keep hopping jobs? A series of programs offered by the Defense Department seeks to help with that problem. In this episode of PCS with Military.com, director Eddy Mentzer walks us through what those programs are, where to find them and how to get the most out of the assistance available. Listen now. Connect with this episode: Get military PCS advice in your inbox Learn more about military PCSing Military OneSource spouse career program PCS With Military.com is brought to you by Navy Federal Credit Union
The Most Important PCS Changes for 2023 and What to Do About Them (Megan Harless, military PCS expert)
Ready for your 2023 military PCS? Each year, the Defense Department updates the rules and regulations around military moves. Knowing and using those changes is an important part of making a successful PCS. But learning what they are and understanding how they impact you? That’s where things get harder. In this episode of PCS with Military.com, military move expert Megan Harless gives us a quick view of the most important changes for 2023 and what you need to do about them. Listen now. Connect with this episode: Get military PCS advice in your inbox Learn more about military PCSing Visit PCSLikeaPro.org Find PCS Like a Pro on Facebook Join the PCS like a Pro Facebook group PCS With Military.com is brought to you by Navy Federal Credit Union
