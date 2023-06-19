Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Ben and Emil
Hosted by Ben Cahn and Emil DeRosa -- a licensed Wall Street trader and his skeptical best friend -- Pay Pigs highlights the funnier side of the business, polit... More
  • Test Episode 1
    We are working out the kinks. Regular episodes coming SHORTLY.
    6/22/2023
    58:44
  • Welcome to Pay Pigs
    This our brand new show. Hi. We're so happy to have you. More cool stuff coming VERY soon.
    6/19/2023
    3:27

About Pay Pigs with Ben and Emil

Hosted by Ben Cahn and Emil DeRosa -- a licensed Wall Street trader and his skeptical best friend -- Pay Pigs highlights the funnier side of the business, political, and financial world. Ben and Emil dive deep into the hilarious underbelly of our economy. It's an insightful, hilarious, and occasionally chaotic way to learn about finance, business, and politics.
