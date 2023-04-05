Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Kids & Family
Insight for Living Ministries - Insight for Living Ministries
Find adventure, fun, and music in Wildwood! Journey into an exciting world where the truths of God's Word are shared by a cast of lovable animal characters and ... More
Kids & Family
Available Episodes

  • The Problem with Purity, Part 1
    Paw Paw Chuck and C.J. make a delivery to a local church in Pleasant Valley, a town that sounds like . . . well, a pleasant place to visit. But when the townspeople mockingly describe the members of the "Big White Church," it doesn't sound like any group of Christians Paw Paw Chuck and C.J. have ever heard of.
    5/27/2023
  • Let It Go, Let It Go, Let It Go
    C.J. befriends a group of weak and pitiful creatures. He gets the surprise of his life when he discovers they don't want his help! Meanwhile, Tiffany learns that she has a terrible illness that can only be cured if she changes who she is from the inside out!
    5/20/2023
  • The Captain of My Destiny
    Staci welcomes a new arrival to Wildwood and her whole world is turned upside down! Eunice McGruff convinces Staci that if you want anything in this world, you have to make it happen for yourself. Staci likes what she hears, but is that what God tells us to do?
    5/13/2023
  • I'm Achan All Over
    Ol' Gus tells the Bible story of Achan, a man who disobeyed God and suffered for it. Meanwhile, Marsha's food and blanket drive for the needy in Wildwood is coming together nicely. But when Marsha falls to temptation, she finds herself in Achan's place!
    5/6/2023
  • C.J. Prospers
    It's a battle between the 'Haves' and the 'Have-Nots'! With his father making a lot of money working for Mr. Rockler, C.J. quickly finds himself on the outs with his jealous friends. New clothes, new privileges-even Tiffany thinks C.J. is okay now! When God told us to "weep with those who weep and rejoice with those who rejoice," He didn't mean we have to be happy for C.J., or did He?
    4/29/2023

About Paws & Tales Paws-cast

Find adventure, fun, and music in Wildwood! Journey into an exciting world where the truths of God's Word are shared by a cast of lovable animal characters and the lessons learned are entertaining and life-changing. On the radio each week or in your podcast player app, Paws and Tales helps children grasp essential life lessons in a fun and memorable way.
