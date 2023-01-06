Commentary and speculation on UFOs and paranormal phenomena from ᴋʟᴀᵾs. For articles and in-depth analysis visit tinyklaus.com. www.tinyklaus.com More
Episode 2: High Stakes Narcissism and Low Quality Data
In this episode, I opine on what was said during this week’s NASA UAP independent study team’s public event and try to make sense of what a certain UFO press conference is attempting to achieve.Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/tinyklausSubscribe to my Substack: tinyklaus.comAll content and music produced by ᴋʟᴀᵾs. Get full access to ᴋʟᴀᵾs at www.tinyklaus.com/subscribe
6/1/2023
32:37
Episode 1.5: Sekret Machines Party
This is somewhat of a bonus episode in that it’s not official, but I wanted to share the recording of a Twitter Space on the Sekret Machines fiction books that I hosted last week with my friends Garrett and Shake since there is some good information in there. Spoilers are plentiful in this one but the story isn’t really discussed, so I think people can listen without having the books ruined for them.You can follow me on Twitter (@tinyklaus), along with Shake (@shakeleather) and Garrett (@libertybirb).Hope you guys enjoy the conversation as much as we did. Get full access to ᴋʟᴀᵾs at www.tinyklaus.com/subscribe
5/30/2023
1:21:20
Episode 1: Podcast Introduction and My Story
In this inaugural episode, I lay out my intentions with the show, review recent news from the NASA UAP study group and Galileo Project, and share my story. Subscribe to my Substack: tinyklaus.com Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/tinyklaus Follow me on Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/tinyklaus.com All content and music produced by ᴋʟᴀᵾs. Get full access to ᴋʟᴀᵾs at www.tinyklaus.com/subscribe
