Patterns of Evidence investigates historical events in the Bible. Hosted by award-winning, investigative filmmakers, Tim Mahoney and Steve Law. They will be unc... More
Available Episodes
5 of 21
The Shroud of Turin: Evidence of the Resurrection?
This week on the Patterns of Evidence Podcast, we join Timothy Mahoney, and Dr. Fred Baltz for an intriguing discussion of the Shroud of Turin. Do new scientific tests conducted on the Shroud help confirm its authenticity as the burial cloth of Jesus referenced in John 20:5-8? Dr. Baltz shares his insights on this matter and the pattern of evidence he believes aligns the Shroud with the biblical account of the Resurrection. Learn how new dating techniques seem to place the Shroud into the context of the New Testament era and how pollen and soil samples taken from it may indicate an origin in Jerusalem. Tim and Dr. Baltz also discucss the potential theological significance of this object and the good news of the Resurrection recorded in the Gospels. Dr. Baltz has written an article on the Shroud for our Thinker Updates that you can read here: https://www.patternsofevidence.com/2022/04/15/evidence-for-jesus-shroud-of-turin/ Also read his most recent Thinker Update on evidence for the timing of Pentecost in the book of Acts: https://www.patternsofevidence.com/2023/05/19/the-pattern-in-the-numbers/ ➡️ HELP US FUND THE NEXT FILM 📖 🎥 📀 SPECIAL DONATION OFFER: By following the link below and donating $30 or more, we will send you a Patterns of Evidence film of your choice as a gift in either Digital or DVD format. All donations go towards our work on new Patterns of Evidence films, as well as finish paying for recent productions such as "Journey to Mount Sinai Parts 1 and 2." Please join us in our mission of passing faith onto the next generation through production of films and content that demonstrate the historical credibility of the Bible. 🔗 https://www.patternsofevidence.com/podcast ➡️ BECOME A THINKER 🤔 Are you signed up for our Thinker Updates? If not, you can follow the link below to join our FREE, weekly blog. You will get updates each Friday about exciting new discoveries from the world of archaeology that affirm biblical history. 🔗 https://www.patternsofevidence.com/blog
6/4/2023
27:50
Competing Philosophies of Bible Translation
We join Filmmaker, Timothy Mahoney, Writer/Researcher for Patterns of Evidence, Steve Law, and Thinker Update Author, Lora Gilb, for our final episode on Bible translation. What are the different and competing philosophies of Bible translation? Learn how these philosophies have affected the way the text has been handed down to us over the centuries and how translators utilize them in trying to spread the message of the Bible. What are the pros and cons of each and how should this encourage us to dig into the text deeper? ➡️ HELP US FUND THE NEXT FILM 📖 🎥 📀 SPECIAL DONATION OFFER: By following the link below and donating $30 or more, we will send you a Patterns of Evidence film of your choice as a gift in either Digital or DVD format. All donations go towards our work on new Patterns of Evidence films, as well as finish paying for recent productions such as "Journey to Mount Sinai Parts 1 and 2." Please join us in our mission of passing faith onto the next generation through production of films and content that demonstrate the historical credibility of the Bible. 🔗 https://www.patternsofevidence.com/podcast ➡️ BECOME A THINKER 🤔 Are you signed up for our Thinker Updates? If not, you can follow the link below to join our FREE, weekly blog. You will get updates each Friday about exciting new discoveries from the world of archaeology that affirm biblical history. 🔗 https://www.patternsofevidence.com/blog
5/25/2023
23:17
The God of the Mountain
In this episode, Filmmaker, Timothy Mahoney, continues his special conversation with Exodus Explorers, Jim and Penny Caldwell. Tim, Jim, and Penny discuss Penny's book, "The God of the Mountain," which chronicles the events, Divine protection and guidance, and miracles that transpired during the Caldwells' adventures in Saudi Arabia at Jabal al-Lawz. Jim also shares about the supernatural experience he had that set this whole course of events in motion - a vision of the Ark of the Covenant being carried back to Mount Sinai and the charge given to him, that he would go to this mountain and find it. Hear about the extraordinary things that happened to this ordinary family and the sense they had that they were on a mission from God as they documented what appeared to be a pattern of evidence matching the Bible in and around Jabal al-Lawz. GET A COPY OF PENNY'S BOOK 🔗 https://www.splitrockresearch.org/product/the-god-of-the-mountain/ ➡️ HELP US FUND THE NEXT FILM 📖 🎥 📀 SPECIAL DONATION OFFER: By following the link below and donating $30 or more, we will send you a Patterns of Evidence film of your choice as a gift in either Digital or DVD format. All donations go towards our work on new Patterns of Evidence films, as well as finish paying for recent productions such as "Journey to Mount Sinai Parts 1 and 2." Please join us in our mission of passing faith onto the next generation through production of films and content that demonstrate the historical credibility of the Bible. 🔗 https://www.patternsofevidence.com/podcast ➡️ BECOME A THINKER 🤔 Are you signed up for our Thinker Updates? If not, you can follow the link below to join our FREE, weekly blog. You will get updates each Friday about exciting new discoveries from the world of archaeology that affirm biblical history. 🔗 https://www.patternsofevidence.com/blog
5/18/2023
28:44
The 20 Year Journey to Mount Sinai
We are taking a break from our Bible translation episodes to share this special Journey to Mount Sinai II related podcast with you. Filmmaker, Timothy Mahoney, is joined by two of the original Exodus Explorers, Jim and Penny Caldwell. Many of you may know Jim and Penny and their adventures in Saudi Arabia, searching for evidence of the Exodus and Mount Sinai at Jabal al-Lawz. In this episode you will hear how Jim, Penny, and their children found themselves in Saudi Arabia and the ways in which God was preparing them along the way for their later excursions to the mountain. You will also learn how Tim, the Caldwells, Dr. Lennart Möller, and Dr. Glen Fritz came together in 2003 to travel to Jabal al-Lawz. Hear about the exciting and stressful events that transpired while they were there, as well as the many miracles that have happened over years. Tim, Jim, and Penny close discussing how all is coming full circle - exactly 20 years later to the day their trip to Saudi ended on May 15th with the release of Journey to Mount Sinai II. DO NOT MISS THIS IMPORTANT BIBLE AFFIRMING FILM! GET TICKETS TO JOURNEY TO MOUNT SINAI II: 🔗 https://www.fathomevents.com/events/Patterns-Of-Evidence-Journey-to-Mount-Sinai-Part-II ➡️ HELP US FINISH JOURNEY TO MOUNT SINAI II 📖 🎥 📀 SPECIAL DONATION OFFER: By following the link below and donating $30 or more, we will send you a Patterns of Evidence film of your choice as a gift in either Digital or DVD format. All donations go towards our work on new Patterns of Evidence films, such as "Journey to Mount Sinai Part II," which we hope to have in theaters by spring of 2023. Please join us in our mission of passing faith onto the next generation through production of films and content that demonstrate the historical credibility of the Bible. 🔗 https://www.patternsofevidence.com/podcast ➡️ BECOME A THINKER 🤔 Are you signed up for our Thinker Updates? If not, you can follow the link below to join our FREE, weekly blog. You will get updates each Friday about exciting new discoveries from the world of archaeology that affirm biblical history. 🔗 https://www.patternsofevidence.com/blog
5/18/2023
35:53
How We Get Our Bible Translations
This week on the Patterns of Evidence podcast, we join Filmmaker, Tim Mahoney, Writer and Researcher for Patterns of Evidence, Steve Law, and, Thinker Blog Author, Lora Gilb, once again for an in-depth look at Lora's recent article series on Bible translation. Learn about dedicated Bible translators from the Middle Ages that were willing to lay down their lives to translate the Bible into the common tongue of the people. What were some of these early English versions of the Bible? What was the historical and political atmosphere in which they were created? Also gain important insights on the New Testament era! Was Jesus trilingual? What were the main languages spoken during this time and how do these play a role in how the New Testament was written? GET TICKETS TO JOURNEY TO MOUNT SINAI II: 🔗 https://www.fathomevents.com/events/Patterns-Of-Evidence-Journey-to-Mount-Sinai-Part-II ➡️ HELP US FINISH JOURNEY TO MOUNT SINAI II 📖 🎥 📀 SPECIAL DONATION OFFER: By following the link below and donating $30 or more, we will send you a Patterns of Evidence film of your choice as a gift in either Digital or DVD format. All donations go towards our work on new Patterns of Evidence films, such as "Journey to Mount Sinai Part II," which we hope to have in theaters by spring of 2023. Please join us in our mission of passing faith onto the next generation through production of films and content that demonstrate the historical credibility of the Bible. 🔗 https://www.patternsofevidence.com/podcast ➡️ BECOME A THINKER 🤔 Are you signed up for our Thinker Updates? If not, you can follow the link below to join our FREE, weekly blog. You will get updates each Friday about exciting new discoveries from the world of archaeology that affirm biblical history. 🔗 https://www.patternsofevidence.com/blog
Patterns of Evidence investigates historical events in the Bible. Hosted by award-winning, investigative filmmakers, Tim Mahoney and Steve Law. They will be uncovering new evidence, digging deeper into archeological discoveries, and highlighting patterns matching the Bible. You will also get the latest on new film projects and go behind the scenes as we continue biblical investigations.