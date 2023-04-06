The 20 Year Journey to Mount Sinai

We are taking a break from our Bible translation episodes to share this special Journey to Mount Sinai II related podcast with you. Filmmaker, Timothy Mahoney, is joined by two of the original Exodus Explorers, Jim and Penny Caldwell. Many of you may know Jim and Penny and their adventures in Saudi Arabia, searching for evidence of the Exodus and Mount Sinai at Jabal al-Lawz. In this episode you will hear how Jim, Penny, and their children found themselves in Saudi Arabia and the ways in which God was preparing them along the way for their later excursions to the mountain. You will also learn how Tim, the Caldwells, Dr. Lennart Möller, and Dr. Glen Fritz came together in 2003 to travel to Jabal al-Lawz. Hear about the exciting and stressful events that transpired while they were there, as well as the many miracles that have happened over years. Tim, Jim, and Penny close discussing how all is coming full circle - exactly 20 years later to the day their trip to Saudi ended on May 15th with the release of Journey to Mount Sinai II.