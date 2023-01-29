Patriot Lessons: American History and Civics

Learn about American history and the Constitution; our founding First Principles; founding fathers and other great patriots; key documents and speeches; and fla... More
Congressional Elections - Time, Place, and Manner; Meetings of Congress
The Times, Places and Manner of holding congressional elections
The vigorous opposition of allowing the Congress to supersede State laws involving congressional elections
Meetings of Congress - annual basis and starting date
4/23/2023
1:01:18
Lexington & Concord - Shot Heard 'Round the World!
Learn the real story of Lexington & Concord on April 19, 1775 and the Shot Heard 'Round the World - which changed America and the world forever:
Follow the Patriots and the British during the lead up to Lexington and Concord.
Experience the battles first hand.
Explore what really happened on Paul Revere's ride.
Discover the unsung heroes Dr. Joseph Warren, William Dawes, and others.
4/16/2023
48:59
US Senate II - Elections, Qualifications, Vice President, Organization, & Impeachment Power
Topics covered:
How the Senatorial elections are staggered (one-third of the Senate is elected every 2 years).
The qualifications to be a Senator.
The Vice President as president of the Senate.
The power of the Senate to organize its operations and procedures.
The power of the Senate to try impeachments, and the legal/constitutional effect of being impeached.
3/5/2023
1:02:43
George Washington - Presidents Day Episode (Remastered)
On this (remastered) Presidents Day special episode we cover:
George Washington’s remarkable life and contribution to the American Revolution, Constitutional Convention, and Presidency - with highlights of his writings.
Musical Interlude US Army Old Guard & Fife tribute to George Washington
2/20/2023
22:39
US Senate - The Divisive & Decisive Clash over Elections, Voting & Terms
Learn how the composition of the US Senate - who and what it should represent - became perhaps the most divisive issue in the Constitutional Convention. Discover the arguments made by James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, James Wilson, John Dickinson, Roger Sherman, and others as they clashed over a fundamental division about whether the States should be equally be represented in the Senate or should be represented in proportion to their populations. Explore how the number of Senators - and how they vote - was determined. Uncover why the term of the office was set at 6 years.
About Patriot Lessons: American History and Civics
