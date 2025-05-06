Powered by RND
Latest episode

Available Episodes

  • Patreon Podcast 041 - Author Podcaster John Mierau
    John Mierau is an author, narrator & podcaster. He's also creator/host of the Patreon Podcast interview series. Our closing show in the series is a salute to the host--also a Patreon creator of fiction and podcasts. https://patreon.com/servingworlds | https://patreon.com/originstori
    --------  
    39:36
  • Patreon Podcast 040 Lauren Shippen & Linda Medley
    Lauren Shippen is the creator of 'The Bright Sessions' fiction podcast. Linda Medley is the Eisner-winning illustrator of the 'Castle Waiting' graphic novel series. https://www.patreon.com/lindamedley | https://patreon.com/thebrightsessions
    --------  
    57:18
  • Patreon Podcast 039 Paul E. Cooley and PhilosophyTube
    Paul Cooley writes & Podcasts horror. Olly Lennard is creator/writer of PhilosophyTube. https://patreon.com/paulecooley | https://patreon.com/philosophytube The Patreon podcast lives at patreon.com/blog
    --------  
    1:09:32

About Patreon Podcast

Hey you! Quit your day job. We're Patreon - ongoing funding for artists and creators of all kinds.
