Pat Conroy Stories is a look at the best-selling novelist and Southern icon's life through the people who knew him best. In this first episode, we hear about Pat as a young man and how he was influenced by his father Don Conroy. Featured voices in this episode: Rick Bragg, author; John Warley, author; Cassandra King Conroy, author; Lynn Seldon, author; Scott Graber, author; Bernie Schein, author; Tim Conroy, poet; Michael O'Keefe, actor

Pat Conroy Stories is a look at the best-selling novelist and Southern icon's life through the people who knew him best. In this second episode, we hear about Pat's early adulthood and how he became a famous writer. Featured voices in this episode: Bernie Schein, author; John Warley, author; Cliff Graubart, bookstore owner; Cynthia Graubart, author; Michael O'Keefe, actor; Cassandra King Conroy, author; Scott Graber, attorney and writer

Pat Conroy Stories is a look at the best-selling novelist and Southern icon's life through the people who knew him best. In this episode, we hear about the enduring influence Pat had on other people. Featured voices in this episode: Rick Bragg, author; John Warley, author; Tim Conroy, poet; Lynn Seldon, author; Margaret Evans, editor; Michael O'Keefe, actor; Bernie Schein, author; Cassandra King Conroy, author; Cliff Graubart, bookstore owner

About Pat Conroy Stories

Pat Conroy Stories is a look at the best-selling novelist's life through the people who knew him best. It's an oral history-style podcast that tells Pat's story through interviews with some of the people in his life who were closest to him. You will find Pat in his books The Water is Wide, The Great Santini, The Prince of Tides and on and on in his almost 50 years of writing. Reading Pat Conroy’s work is one way to learn his story. And this is another.