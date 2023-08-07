Episode 3: Pat's Enduring Legacy
Pat Conroy Stories is a look at the best-selling novelist and Southern icon’s life through the people who knew him best. In this episode, we hear about the enduring influence Pat had on other people.Featured voices in this episode:Rick Bragg, authorJohn Warley, authorTim Conroy, poetLynn Seldon, authorMargaret Evans, editorMichael O’Keefe, actorBernie Schein, authorCassandra King Conroy, authorCliff Graubart, bookstore ownerSpecial thanks to:Pat Conroy Literary CenterAnchorage 1770Pat Conroy Stories is produced by Ingredient, an artful, thoughtful creative studio that unlocks brand storytelling with podcasts, photography, motion, messaging and design. For more information, visit https://www.ingredientcreative.com/.Tanner Latham, Executive Producer and HostKelley Libby, Editor and Sound DesignerWes Swing, Composer