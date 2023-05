Pastor Robert begins a new series about The Lord’s Prayer. As disciples of Jesus, we are all in a battle. Learn how to pray so you can stand in the midst of spiritual warfare.

Pastor Robert shares a message about how God desires to have a relationship with us, so He speaks to us as a friend.

Pastor Robert shares how God speaks to us through the Bible and what we need to do to hear Him.

Pastor Robert demonstrates how our view of the value of God's voice is measured by our time and attention.

About Pastor Robert Morris Ministries on Oneplace.com

Pastor Robert Morris Ministries is a television, radio, and podcast ministry of Pastor Robert Morris, senior pastor of Gateway Church, a multicampus church based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. His biblically based television program airs in over 190 countries and features insightful teachings that will encourage and inspire you to strengthen your faith in the Lord. His radio ministry, Worship Word with Pastor Robert Morris, airs in more than 2,800 radio markets across America. For more information and encouraging resources, visit PastorRobert.com.