Pastor Rick's Daily Hope

PastorRick.com
Rick Warren is an innovative pastor, renowned author, and global influencer.
Religion & Spirituality

Available Episodes

  • Learning to Live Wisely — Part 1
    Proverbs 20:5 says, “A person's thoughts are like water in a deep well, but someone with insight can draw them out” (GNT). Join Pastor Rick as he explains how learning to ask wise questions will make you wise.
    --------  
  • Choosing Your Future — Part 3
    If you can’t name the top three values in your life, you’ll live by someone else’s values instead of your own. In this message, Pastor Rick teaches the importance of knowing your values and living by them.
    --------  
  • Choosing Your Future — Part 2
    Moses made a choice to endure short-term pain so he could experience long-term gain. Join Pastor Rick as he teaches why you need to make a similar resolution if you want to develop godly character.
    --------  
  • Choosing Your Future — Part 1
    To become all that God made you to be, refuse to be defined by others. In this message, you’ll learn, through the story of Moses, how to find real success by being exactly who you were created to be—and nothing else.
    --------  
  • The Kind of Prayer God Answers — Part 3
    God answers your prayers when you humbly confess your sins and thank him for his love and promises. Join Pastor Rick as he teaches about reminding yourself how good and gracious God is and how to live with an attitude of gratitude.
    --------  

About Pastor Rick's Daily Hope

