Passing the Counseling NCE Exam

This podcast helps those studying to pass the National Counseling Exam (NCE), given by NBCC.org. This exam requires knowledge of CACREP domains, including:Profe...
Microskills: Confrontation
Microskills are a "gotta-know" if you're studying for your counseling NCE exam! Ever thought confrontation could be a therapeutic tool that promotes self-awareness and stimulates change? Ready yourself for a fascinating exploration into the world of therapeutic confrontation as we, your hosts Stacy Frost and Dr. Hutchinson, demystify this seemingly contentious subject. We're deconstructing the concept of confrontation in therapy and reframing it not as an argument but as a respectful invitation for clients to explore discrepancies in their thoughts, emotions, and behaviors.
8/28/2023
7:28
Microskills: Active Listening
Microskills are a "gotta-know" if you're studying for your counseling NCE exam! Active Listening, presented by Dr.Linton Hutchinson and Stacy Frost, is a communication skill where the therapist fully focuses on, understands, and responds to the client's thoughts, feelings, and concerns. The process involves giving undivided attention and non-verbal cues that show engagement.
8/25/2023
10:00
Theory to Therapy: Solution Focused Therapy
What if you could equip a struggling adolescent with the tools to tackle their own challenges, empowering them to transform their lives from the inside out? That's just what we're exploring as Dr. Linton Hutchinson, and I delve into a fascinating case study involving Gracie, a 14-year-old girl facing difficulties at school and bullying. Join us on this journey as we underscore the significance of understanding, rapport building, and validation in the therapeutic process and how these elements can help Gracie reclaim joy and control in her life.Ever wondered about the power of a 'miracle question'? By shifting the focus from problems to strengths, we reveal how Solution-Focused Therapy can be a game-changer for adolescents like Gracie. It's all about encouraging self-discovery, fostering resilience, and letting the client lead the way toward their own solutions. Don't just listen — join the conversation and discover how you can transform theory into powerful, practical strategies. This isn't just a podcast episode; it's a masterclass in empowering change, one solution at a time. Don't miss it!
8/21/2023
16:57
ACT: Techniques
Greetings, my precocious therapists! Take a moment to breathe, relax, and get ready to join NationalCounselingExam on a deep dive into info you need to know. Remember, you already have what it takes. It's in there! You can do it! During this podcast, we'll guide you through essential ACT techniques that enable you to be present with life's challenges and move towards valued behavior. Learn how to use these transformative tools to develop resilience and adaptability in your clients, ultimately helping them embrace life's ups and downs with grace. Don't miss this incredible journey to better understand and harness the power of Acceptance and Commitment Therapy. So, sit back, relax, and let's get started!
8/18/2023
3:19
Piaget: Developmental
Buckle up, language enthusiasts! Today, we're embarking on an enlightening journey through the cognitive theory of language development. Guided by our guest Eric from Licensure Exam, we'll dissect the work of renowned psychologist, Jean Piaget, giving you an insider's view of how children learn language through exploration and experience. Piaget's groundbreaking theory that language is symbolic behavior akin to other forms of learning, is just the starting point. We'll walk through the four stages of development – from a child's first sensory experiences to the development of abstract thought. We're decoding how children make sense of the world, how they learn to classify and order information, and how they develop logical thinking and abstract reasoning. Eric's expertise offers an invaluable perspective on the essential role of a supportive environment and readiness in a child's learning journey. Listen in, and gain a deeper understanding of the cognitive journey every child embarks on.
This podcast helps those studying to pass the National Counseling Exam (NCE), given by NBCC.org. This exam requires knowledge of CACREP domains, including:Professional Counseling Orientation and Ethical PracticeSocial and Cultural DiversityHuman Growth and DevelopmentCareer DevelopmentCounseling and Helping RelationshipsGroup Counseling and Group WorkAssessment and TestingResearch and Program EvaluationThe exam requires knowledge of the DSM-5-TR. These podcasts will help in your NCE exam review and are a great supplement for studying for the exam.