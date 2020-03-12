Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Jim Adkins
add
Music Interview podcast about songwriting featuring Jim Adkins (from Jimmy Eat World) and guests.
MusicMusic InterviewsArtsPerforming Arts
Music Interview podcast about songwriting featuring Jim Adkins (from Jimmy Eat World) and guests.
Available Episodes

5 of 22
  • Andy Hull (Manchester Orchestra) - EP21
    See Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra live: https://JimmyEatWorld.lnk.to/Tour GET THE MUG: https://kingsroadmerch.com/jimmy-eat-... Subscribe: https://smarturl.it/JEWSubscribe Animations and Logo: Tonianne Tartaro @tonianaro and Emily Argiro @em_argiro Credit Sequence Music: “Flying On By” by Jackson, Finn and Jim Adkins. Published by Red Pods Of Fire Music (Kobalt)
    7/19/2023
    56:06
  • Marc Rebillet - EP20
    Jim talks with M. Rebillet about his one-man-wrecking-crew, take-no-prisoners, get-the-back-of-the-house-jumping stage show . Which, since the majority of his show is improv doubles as his writing sessions. GET THE MUG: https://kingsroadmerch.com/jim-adkins...Subscribe: https://smarturl.it/JEWSubscribe More Jimmy Eat World:Website: https://www.jimmyeatworld.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jimmyeatworldInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/jimmyeatworld/Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmyeatworldSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3Ayl7mCk0nScecqOzvNp6s?si=MbdpB2sETYupWQgha07PDwApple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/jimmy-eat-world/id3446973 Mar Rebillet : https://www.marcrebillet.com, @marcrebillet Animations and Logo: Tonianne Tartaro @tonianaro and Emily Argiro @em_argiroCredit Sequence Music:  “Flying On By” by Jackson, Finn and Jim Adkins. Published by Red Pods Of Fire Music (Kobalt) Produced and Edited by Jim Adkins 
    12/3/2020
    54:33
  • Frank Turner - EP19
    Frank and Jim chat away through the English dusk about punk rock, imaginary listeners projecting their lives onto musicians and the universality of dressing rooms with no waste basket.  GET THE MUG: https://kingsroadmerch.com/jim-adkins...Subscribe: https://smarturl.it/JEWSubscribe More Jimmy Eat World:Website: https://www.jimmyeatworld.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jimmyeatworldInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/jimmyeatworld/Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmyeatworldSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3Ayl7mCk0nScecqOzvNp6s?si=MbdpB2sETYupWQgha07PDwApple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/jimmy-eat-world/id3446973 Frank Turner: https://frank-turner.com/home/ Animations and Logo: Tonianne Tartaro @tonianaro and Emily Argiro @em_argiroCredit Sequence Music:  “Flying On By” by Jackson, Finn and Jim Adkins. Published by Red Pods Of Fire Music (Kobalt) Produced and Edited by Jim Adkins 
    11/19/2020
    51:18
  • Ken Andrews (Failure) - EP18
    Ken and Jim get nerd rapping about the DAW writing vs analog realm writing, the perils of instrument switching mid-song and lyric writing tips to keep you from getting psyched out. GET THE MUG: https://kingsroadmerch.com/jim-adkins...Subscribe: https://smarturl.it/JEWSubscribe More Jimmy Eat World:Website: https://www.jimmyeatworld.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jimmyeatworldInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/jimmyeatworld/Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmyeatworldSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3Ayl7mCk0nScecqOzvNp6s?si=MbdpB2sETYupWQgha07PDwApple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/jimmy-eat-world/id3446973  Ken Andrews Links: New Music-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8fjmqAu_1E&feature=youtu.be https://open.spotify.com/album/2MtKaIaXZgok297WbkwKkF?si=J7bZGMuiQD2Gu6mVg7XTCwKen's YouTube Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTEQ9s3ETBBlW5dnyfpivtQKen's Merch:https://www.hellomerch.com/collections/ken-andrews  Animations and Logo: Tonianne Tartaro @tonianaro and Emily Argiro @em_argiroCredit Sequence Music:  “Flying On By” by Jackson, Finn and Jim Adkins. Published by Red Pods Of Fire Music (Kobalt) Produced and Edited by Jim Adkins 
    11/5/2020
    58:15
  • Bob Nanna (Braid, Hey Mercedes) - EP 17
    Jim and Bob talk about art vs content, creative restrictions on purpose and having stage hands load in a bunch of tv’s as props for your dude-with-a-guitar set. GET THE MUG: https://kingsroadmerch.com/jim-adkins...Subscribe: https://smarturl.it/JEWSubscribe More Jimmy Eat World:Website: https://www.jimmyeatworld.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jimmyeatworldInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/jimmyeatworld/Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmyeatworldSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3Ayl7mCk0nScecqOzvNp6s?si=MbdpB2sETYupWQgha07PDwApple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/jimmy-eat-world/id3446973 Bob Nanna : https://www.bobnanna.comhttps://www.downwrite.com/artist/bob-nanna Animations and Logo: Tonianne Tartaro @tonianaro and Emily Argiro @em_argiroCredit Sequence Music:  “Flying On By” by Jackson, Finn and Jim Adkins. Published by Red Pods Of Fire Music (Kobalt) Produced and Edited by Jim Adkins 
    10/29/2020
    56:46

About Pass-Through Frequencies

Music Interview podcast about songwriting featuring Jim Adkins (from Jimmy Eat World) and guests.
