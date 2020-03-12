Music Interview podcast about songwriting featuring Jim Adkins (from Jimmy Eat World) and guests.
Andy Hull (Manchester Orchestra) - EP21
Andy Hull (Manchester Orchestra) - EP21
See Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra live: https://JimmyEatWorld.lnk.to/Tour
7/19/2023
56:06
Marc Rebillet - EP20
Marc Rebillet - EP20
Jim talks with M. Rebillet about his one-man-wrecking-crew, take-no-prisoners, get-the-back-of-the-house-jumping stage show . Which, since the majority of his show is improv doubles as his writing sessions.
12/3/2020
54:33
Frank Turner - EP19
Frank Turner - EP19
Frank and Jim chat away through the English dusk about punk rock, imaginary listeners projecting their lives onto musicians and the universality of dressing rooms with no waste basket.
11/19/2020
51:18
Ken Andrews (Failure) - EP18
Ken Andrews (Failure) - EP18
Ken and Jim get nerd rapping about the DAW writing vs analog realm writing, the perils of instrument switching mid-song and lyric writing tips to keep you from getting psyched out.
11/5/2020
58:15
Bob Nanna (Braid, Hey Mercedes) - EP 17
Bob Nanna (Braid, Hey Mercedes) - EP 17
Jim and Bob talk about art vs content, creative restrictions on purpose and having stage hands load in a bunch of tv's as props for your dude-with-a-guitar set.