Rick "Rico" Fodrey is one of our favorite people. He has been almost everywhere and done almost everything. We have been lucky enough to go on many adventures with Rico. Today Otto sat down with him in studio to hear a few of his stories.
1:01:42
Parts & Labor Motorcycle Podcast - The Northwest Motofest
Bill and Otto both called in to chat about a new upcoming Biltwell event called The Great Northwest Motofest.
52:10
Parts & Labor Motorcycle Podcast - Steve Blalock
Otto is joined this week by a long time friend of the Biltwell family Steve Blalock. Steve has done just about everything you can do in and around the motorcycle community. So we had him on to tell us some of his stories. Steve's latest adventure is Till Death Cycles.
1:14:36
Parts & Labor Motorcycle Podcast - Raco Raya
Raco has been a long time friend of the Biltwell Family. Raco is a good guy, and a lot of people don't know his story. Today Otto sat down with him in studio to share some of those stories.
1:13:49
Parts & Labor Motorcycle Podcast - Bryan Olivas
Otto and our Friend Bryan sit down ant talk about growing up riding BMX, living in Southern California, and now racing Hooligan sportsters!