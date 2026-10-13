It’s time to find out if everything we *believed* was coming to the Disney Believe is actually coming true! On today’s episode, Danny and Steph recount their recent sailing on the Disney Wish, where they got to uncover more about what’s coming to the Believe. Through a multi-day scavenger hunt, they unpacked new dining locations, entertainment offerings, and so much more. If you’re excited for the newest addition to the fleet or just curious about Disney Cruise Line in general, this is a must-listen. Get our full guide to the Disney Believe: https://bit.ly/dclbelieve

This week features a return to mail call, where Danny and CJ help MattKDisney lock in some photo tips for the Magic Kingdom special ticket parties. Are you curious to try your hat at some Boo-To-You Parade photos? Or how to capture the last castle show of the night for the best shots? Our hosts have photographed these parties numerous times and have you covered!

The mid break features a dad/daughter combo where CJ on Location and Core Memory Corner mash up to discuss a recent outing to Hurly-Burly, the newest family-friendly offering on the BoardWalk.

Thank you to Disney for hosting us onboard the Disney Wish during the Disney Believe Reveal celebration and at a preview of Hurly-Burly.

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