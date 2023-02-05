Parenting Great Kids with Dr. Meg Meeker

Episode 200-"A Look Back at the Best 200 Episodes" Guest: Dr. Meg Meeker, Mike Segovia and Jessica Daley

In this episode, Dr. Meeker along with her podcast producer's, Mike Segovia and Jessica Daley, will take you down memory lane in celebration of Episode #200 of Parenting Great Kids podcast. Episode #165 "Toxic Screen Time" with guest, Melanie Hempie. She has answers and solutions for parents when it comes to social media and your children. "Kids who are not burdened with smart phones and social media score higher in every single area. From academics, family attachment, interests and hobbies, their exercise and eating habits and sleeping habits. Everything that you can possibly measure, they do better." - Melanie HempieEpisode #41 "The Hope of Adoption" with guests, Steven Curtis, Mary Beth and Emily Chapman. Emily was heavily involved in creating and nurturing this desire in her parent's to want to adopt a child. "I realize more as I look at the work of Show Hope and our own story of adoption and all the ways that Gods hands have been on and working through Emily's life and our family in a profound way." - Steven Curtis ChapmanEpisode #29 "Being a Hero Dad" with guest, Philip Rivers. He has eight kids along with being a football star and practicing leadership on and off the field. Dad's need to learn to see themselves through their children's eyes. "I think ultimately we want to teach them to know, love and serve God as a family of faith." – Philip RiversEpisode #144 "Encouragement for Children Who Are Adopted and in Foster Care" with guest Peter Mutabazi.Peter is a single dad who fosters children. He has his own traumatic background growing up in Uganda with an abusive father. He has learned that trauma effects people in different ways. "For me a time out is time in my office with me or time in my kitchen with me. So you see, I am there. You aren't going to play video games, you are going to sit with me while I clean or do dishes because that's when I want to win them over. Sending them away is a trigger for most of them." – Peter MutabaziEpisode #57 & 58 "The Importance of Father's" with guest, Tucker Carlson.Dr. Meeker and Tucker Carlson talk about the state of fatherhood in America."The key divide is not between left and right, Republican or Democrat. It's between people who believe the family is the center of everything and those who don't." – Tucker CarlsonEpisode #180 "CRT, Sex Ed and Other School Issues" with guest, Dr. Carol Swain.They discuss hot button topics that shine a fresh perspective on what our children are being taught."We want to live in a society where the dignity of every individual is respected. I believe that as a Christian, that all men and women are created in Gods image and that we are to love one another." – Dr. Carol SwainDr. Meg's thoughts on the past 7 years of podcasts:It has been such a joy! Our goal has been to encourage parents during their parenting journey. Don't let life become overwhelming by worrying about things you don't need to worry about. My heart is to continue to teach and encourage parent's in the years to come.