Being a mom is hard, plain and simple, but imagine being a new mom with little to no experience. This week, Charisse discusses how preparing for your special day can set you up for success once the baby is here. Leaning on the loved ones around you can help you get through those difficult times as a new mom. Charisse also chats about how building a " Mommy Network" can be a lifesaver, especially when you feel alone and as though no one gets what you are going through. Knowing your limits as a mom will allow you to be a better spouse, friend and most importantly a better mom!
6/1/2023
27:37
Being Firm is Part of Gentle Parenting
Did Y'all hear Melanie Fiona's Mama on the Mama's Den? (We've got some clips for you, but if you want to hear the whole thing, go ahead and click this link) This might surprise you, but Charisse it 100% team Mama Donna! This might surprise some of you who have heard the episode and think it's the EXACT OPPOSITE of gentle parenting. However this might surprise you....Mama Donna IS a Gentle Parent. Okay, stay with us here. Charisse is going to explain everything and by the end of this episode you'll understand not only why she stands 10 toes down with Mama Donna, but why being firm with your children is an important part of being a gentle parent.
5/25/2023
31:59
How Do I Build Resilience in My Child?
Sometimes when trying to protect our children, we are hindering their resilience. We're going to say that one more time. Sometimes when we try to protect our children we are ACTUALLY hindering their resilience. Now if you're clutching your pearls, just wait. Charisse is going to explain it to you. Our children are more capable than we sometimes give them credit for. In this episode Charisse shares what she has experienced as an educator and how we as parents can help them grow versus fixing them. Make sure you've listened to our episode on emotional regulation and dive right in!
5/18/2023
24:30
The Power of No
Hearing the word "No" can be difficult to hear as an adult. Now, imagine a child hearing the word "No." It can send even the most calm toddler into a fit of rage. Today, Charisse chats about how hearing the word "no" doesn't have to be a negative thing for your child. She discusses how saying "no" to your child and helping them to understand WHY you are saying "no," can help them learn to cope when things don't go their way.
5/11/2023
26:24
Reregulating our Dysregulated Children
Children only know what they know. Take, for instance, that time you made them turn the TV off and they said "you're mean!" Then, when they were at the dinner table they told you that making them eat broccoli is mean. Now that you think about it, at school the other day, they told a classmate that the other kid in their play group was mean because they had a toy that your child wanted to play with right then and there.Here's the thing, chances are they don't actually think ANY of it was mean in the way that we as adults can process what mean actually means. However our little ones do not have the brain development that we do, and when they are yelling, or using hurtful language it can be hard to remember that! That's where today's episode comes in. Charisse has tips on how to regulate your little ones when they need help communicating what's going on with the. Plus, she shares gems on how to recenter ourselves when we are getting frustrated and need some support to keep on the gentle parenting journey.
"How do I raise my children to be confident, successful, happy contributors in this world who love and care for on another?" Education erases fears. When we're given a road map and taught how to use it, we have more confidence in reaching our destination without getting lost. Parenting for the Culture will serve as your roadmap giving you the back alleys and back doors that haven't been shared in our typical parenting spaces. Hosted by educator, PBS Early Learning Champion, and mama of six Charisse Sims, Parenting for the Culture will focus on finding common threads between success stories on how to fulfill our hopes as parents by sharing all the things she's learned on her road, cause gentle parenting doesn't have to be hard!