The Legal Accountability Project: Protecting Clerks from Judicial Misconduct
When judges mistreat their clerks, who holds them accountable? Where can clerks turn to for help? What workplace protections exist? In this episode, Francesca and Jacob talk to Aliza Shatzman, president and founder of the Legal Accountability Project. In March 2022, Aliza submitted written testimony for a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing about the lack of workplace protections for judiciary employees, detailing her personal experience with harassment and retaliation by a former DC Superior Court judge. Now, Aliza advocates for other clerks through her nonprofit, helping to ensure they have positive experiences while providing resources to those who do not.
3/22/2023
Whose First Amendment Is it? Perspectives on the Evolving State of Free Speech and Religious Freedom
Editors Caolinn and Devin discuss current issues in First Amendment jurisprudence with Morenike Fajana and Louise Melling.
3/13/2023
Currently: Midterm Elections
The Parenthetically team discusses the 2022 midterm elections and important policy outcomes.
12/5/2022
Currently: Independent State Legislature Theory, Ginni Thomas
The Parenthetically team discusses two current issues raising questions about our faith in the federal judiciary: The Supreme Court’s potential embrace of a radical election law theory, and the conflicts of interest raised by the political activities of a Supreme Court justice’s spouse.
10/26/2022
Examining the Legal Industry pt. II: Mental Health
In this two-episode series, editors Francesca and Michael examine issues of diversity and mental health in the legal industry.Just in time to honor World Mental Health Day, they talk to Mike Kasdan—partner at Wiggin & Dana— and Julian Sarafian—founder of the law firm For Creators, By Creators PC—about the industry's problem with mental health, its underlying causes, and potential solutions.
