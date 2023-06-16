Pardon The Insurrection: News and Politics

Where we discuss the ongoing Congressional and criminal investigations of the January 6 coup orchestrated by the former President. And because insurrection wasn...
Coup Coup From Washington To Moscow
What if the political landscape as you know it was about to transform? Can you hear the tremors of change echoing through the halls of power, from Washington D.C. to Moscow? Strap in, because we're about to take you on an unflinching journey that navigates the twists and turns of the political machinations gripping the world.Picture the scene: Michael Roman, a key player in Trump's 2020 campaign, is in deep discussion with the special counsel's office. At stake? The puzzling plot to create pro-Trump electors in swing states. The revelations could be explosive, sending shockwaves through the ongoing investigation. But that's not all. We're also going to guide you through the shadowy corners of Russian politics, as we unravel the audacious coup attempt by the leader of the Wagner Group, Prigozhin, against Putin's government. And trust us, the consequences could reverberate on a global scale.With us, you won't just be a spectator of these events, you'll be right there in the trenches, experiencing the thrill of politics in its rawest form.
6/29/2023
42:43
Election, Lies, And Audio Tape
On today's episode, we turn our focus to the release of the damning tape of former President Donald Trump. The stakes don't get any higher as we expose the recording where Trum disclosed classifie documents to individuals who didn't possess a security clearance, admitted that he knew they weren't declassified, and laughed in the face of espionage act violations that came back to bite him. Trust us, you'll want to hear what's on it.We'll wrap things up by analyzing the allegations of financial crimes and money laundering related to Trump's 2020 election fundraising. We're navigating the murky waters of fraudulent election schemes, fake electors, and ongoing investigations that could expose a massive web of deceit. Will we unearth the culprits involved in promoting false claims of fraud in the 2020 election? Can Trump's 2024 Presidential campaign fundraising stand up to legal scrutiny? It's time to unmask the twisted world of political deceit and manipulation, and we want you to join us for the ride. This is one episode you definitely don't want to miss.
6/28/2023
44:48
No Coup For You
Could a military coup in Russia be imminent, and if so, what would that mean for the world at large? This week, we're flying solo to explore the potential fallout of the Russian coup attempt led by Putin's chef and Wagner mercenaries, as well as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. With the future of Putin and the GOP's loyalty to him in question, we analyze the Republican politicians who have cozied up to Putin and the potential consequences they may face.As tensions rise, we dive into the GOP's silence on the Russian conflict, the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO, and the post-Putin landscape in Russia, and even pineapple on pizza in our patented AMA.Join us as we navigate the complexities of international politics and their impact on our own shores. With parallels between the conflict in Russia and current United States politics, we explore how GOP tactics could be turned around and used to sow chaos in the Republican Party. Don't miss this action-packed episode as we uncover the truth behind the attempted coup, the changing geopolitical landscape, and the future of Putin's regime.
6/24/2023
50:43
Family Espionage Matters
We continue to dive into the shocking details of Trump indictment for his secret plot to conceal classified documents found during the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago in 2022. With an astonishing 102 classified documents unearthed, including 17 top-secret ones, the potential damage to national security if exposed is immense. We lay out the charges brought against Trump and his associates, and analyze the former president's mob boss-style behavior in this alarming situation.Join us as we explore the challenges Trump faces in finding a lawyer to represent him, due to his lack of legal knowledge and preference for 'yes men'. We also discuss the implications of the inexperienced US District Judge Eileen Cannon being assigned to his case, and how Trump's civil case against the Department of Justice resulted in a two-month investigation delay.Finally, we examine the potential obstacles in Trump's trial, including the possibility of Judge Aileen Cannon throwing out evidence or dismissing the charges with prejudice. We'll also delve into the Classified Information Procedures Act and how the DOJ could appeal any of her rulings to the 11th Circuit before the trial begins. Let's reflect together on the importance of taking action in the 2024 election to ensure Trump doesn't escape accountability for his actions.
6/18/2023
53:39
United States V Trump
Get ready to be captivated as we unravel the shocking details of Donald Trump's recent indictment and speculate on the potential consequences. Ever wondered what it's like to play a high-stakes shell game with classified documents? You'll find out how Trump attempted to pull it off while evading a grand jury subpoena.In this eye-opening episode, we expose Trump's reckless actions in disclosing classified documents on two separate occasions, putting national security at risk. You'll hear about a plan of attack prepared by the Department of Defense that Trump shared with individuals at his Bedminster club in New Jersey, as well as a meeting with writer and publisher Mark Meadows. And for a lighter moment, we share a laugh about the connection between former acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker and tiny toilets.Finally, join us as we dissect the obstruction charge brought against Trump for his false statement. Dive into the strategy employed to avoid incriminating evidence, from using other people's phones to communicate to having an associate sign a false certification. Don't miss this gripping episode that leaves no stone unturned in revealing the darker side of the Trump saga.
Where we discuss the ongoing Congressional and criminal investigations of the January 6 coup orchestrated by the former President. And because insurrection wasn't enough, we'll also cover the Department of Justice espionage investigation, investigations relating to other members of Congress, and more.