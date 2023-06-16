Pardon The Insurrection: News and Politics

No Coup For You

Could a military coup in Russia be imminent, and if so, what would that mean for the world at large? This week, we're flying solo to explore the potential fallout of the Russian coup attempt led by Putin's chef and Wagner mercenaries, as well as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. With the future of Putin and the GOP's loyalty to him in question, we analyze the Republican politicians who have cozied up to Putin and the potential consequences they may face.As tensions rise, we dive into the GOP's silence on the Russian conflict, the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO, and the post-Putin landscape in Russia, and even pineapple on pizza in our patented AMA.Join us as we navigate the complexities of international politics and their impact on our own shores. With parallels between the conflict in Russia and current United States politics, we explore how GOP tactics could be turned around and used to sow chaos in the Republican Party. Don't miss this action-packed episode as we uncover the truth behind the attempted coup, the changing geopolitical landscape, and the future of Putin's regime.