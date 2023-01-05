https://mcsorleys-api.origin.barstool.dev/feed/pardon-my-take
On "Pardon My Take," Big Cat & PFT Commenter deliver the loudest and most correct sports take... More
Available Episodes
5 of 735
NHL Playoffs With Keith Yandle, Lakers/Warriors G1 Delivers, Sixers Up 1-0 And Hank Is Down Bad + Guys On Chicks
Game 1 of Warriors/Lakers was incredible and we talk Knicks and Scott Foster (00:00:00-00:26:25). Max vs Hank round 1 goes to Max as James Harden and the Sixers win in the Garden and both guys have some thoughts (00:26:25-00:48:12). Jokic is the best and Chris Paul is hurt again (00:48:12-00:52:34). Hot Seat/Cool Throne including Dillon Brooks and shorts (00:52:34-01:09:16). Keith Yandle joins the show to talk about his career in the NHL, being the iron man, the creation of the word Sonk, and playoff hockey (01:09:16-02:04:35). We finish with Guys on Chicks and the lottery ball (02:04:35-02:22:44).You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/PardonMyTake
5/3/2023
2:25:28
Will Compton & Taylor Lewan In Studio, Bruins Collapse, Steph's 50 Burger And NFL Draft Recap
Packed show today and we start with the Bruins losing in Game 7 to the Panthers (00:00:00-00:16:39). Steph Curry drops 50 on the Kings and sets up Lebron vs Steph in the second round (00:16:39-00:27:02). We talk Nuggets/Suns and Knicks/Heat (00:27:02-00:41:57). NFL Draft recap and we figure out the details of the Sixers/Celtics bet (00:41:57-01:06:50). Who's back of the week including Travis Kelce spiking a fake lombardi trophy (01:06:50-01:29:10). Will Compton and Taylor Lewan join us in studio to NFL Draft, content life, and more (01:29:10-02:49:15). We finish with the lottery ball (02:49:15-02:52:36).You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/PardonMyTake
5/1/2023
2:54:21
Carson Palmer In Studio, NFL Draft, Celtics/Sixers Is A Go + Giannis And The Bucks Bounced
The NFL Draft is here and we break down the entire first round plus Will Levis falling (we have a spinzone for our friend). Eagles/Bears trade and the Texans got aggressive (00:00:00-00:29:29). Celtics/Sixers is officially on and it will be a civil war in the PMT studio for the next 2 weeks (00:29:29-00:39:43). The Bucks lose to the Heat and Giannis starts a failure debate (00:39:43-00:56:40). Other NBA and NHL Playoffs (00:56:40-01:09:57). Carson Palmer joins us in studio to talk draft night, his career, who he likes from this QB class and more (01:09:57-01:56:47). We finish with fyre fest of the week and the lottery ball (01:56:47-02:19:02).You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/PardonMyTake
4/28/2023
2:21:18
NFL Draft With Todd McShay And Daniel Jeremiah, Jimmy Butler Is A Dawg, Trae Young Stuns Boston And The Return Of Jimbos
Trae Young ripped Hank's heart out while he was on a peloton and the Celtics have to go back to Atlanta (00:00:00-00:11:42). The Nuggets and Suns are set for a second round matchup (00:11:42-00:15:51). Playoff hockey talk and the Leafs may win a series (00:15:51-00:21:16)? We talk Monday's games with Jimmy Butler having an all time playoff performance and Lebron shutting Dillon Brooks up (00:21:16-00:35:59). Aaron Rodgers is finally a New York Jet (00:35:59-00:41:45). Hot Seat/Cool Throne including people sending Morgan Wallen itemized reimbursements (00:41:45-00:59:56). Todd McShay joins the show to talk about the draft, what players he loves, what he's hearing around the league and he correctly nails Aaron Rodgers news (we taped on Monday morning ) (00:59:56-01:42:06). Daniel Jeremiah joins us to tell us his favorite QB's and defensive players, how scouting departments are looking at different players and much more (01:42:06-02:20:59). We finish with the return of Jimbos and the lottery ball machine (02:20:59-02:36:56).You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/PardonMyTake
4/26/2023
2:39:09
NFL Draft With Peter Schrager, Dillon Brooks Sucks At Being A Villain, Who's Back And More
Dillon Brooks touched Lebron's penis and he sucks at being a villian (00:00:00-00:10:21). We talk all NBA playoffs, Knicks basketball being back, Warriors survive late, and the Sixers and Celtics is going to happen (00:10:21-00:50:05). Hockey playoffs have been incredible all weekend (00:50:05-00:58:25). Who's back of the week including our blue checkmarks and the big fight saturday night (00:58:25-01:22:04). Peter Schrager joins the show to talk NFL Draft, what he's hearing from different teams, how far could some of the QB's fall and what happened with the Lions suspensions (01:22:04-02:06:14). We finish with Max's insane sleep walking story and the lottery ball machine (02:06:14-02:17:56).You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/PardonMyTake
On "Pardon My Take," Big Cat & PFT Commenter deliver the loudest and most correct sports takes in the history of the spoken word. Daily topics, guests, and an inability to tell what the hosts might be doing will make this your new favorite sports talk show. This is a podcast that will without a doubt change your life for the better- guaranteed, or your money back. *Pretend a reggaeton air horn is going off right now* PMT.
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/PardonMyTake