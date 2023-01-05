NFL Draft With Todd McShay And Daniel Jeremiah, Jimmy Butler Is A Dawg, Trae Young Stuns Boston And The Return Of Jimbos

Trae Young ripped Hank's heart out while he was on a peloton and the Celtics have to go back to Atlanta (00:00:00-00:11:42). The Nuggets and Suns are set for a second round matchup (00:11:42-00:15:51). Playoff hockey talk and the Leafs may win a series (00:15:51-00:21:16)? We talk Monday's games with Jimmy Butler having an all time playoff performance and Lebron shutting Dillon Brooks up (00:21:16-00:35:59). Aaron Rodgers is finally a New York Jet (00:35:59-00:41:45). Hot Seat/Cool Throne including people sending Morgan Wallen itemized reimbursements (00:41:45-00:59:56). Todd McShay joins the show to talk about the draft, what players he loves, what he's hearing around the league and he correctly nails Aaron Rodgers news (we taped on Monday morning ) (00:59:56-01:42:06). Daniel Jeremiah joins us to tell us his favorite QB's and defensive players, how scouting departments are looking at different players and much more (01:42:06-02:20:59). We finish with the return of Jimbos and the lottery ball machine (02:20:59-02:36:56).