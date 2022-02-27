This fictional podcast follows David, a chronic sufferer of sleep paralysis on his annual camping trip with friends. But something evil from his dreams awaits. ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 105
A Message from 7 Lamb
We’ve been getting a lot of emails asking if we are still making podcasts and wondering why things are taking so long. Well, here’s a little explanation of what’s been going on behind the scenes. Don’t worry though. We haven’t stopped production. We’re still working on all your favorites!Thanks for listening!! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/13/2023
10:39
Season 5 Prologue
Emmitt is on the road making his deliveries, dealing with his upset wife, and having his usual motel fun. On his way back home he gets a call from his boss who tells him he needs to do a pickup. He's not too pleased with this news, but when he finds a stranded woman on the side of the road his attitude changes. He may have more work to do, but now he has some company for the night.Music:"Thoughts in Motion" by Tristan Barton @ Artlist.io"Duality" by Kyle Preston @ Artlist.io"Amongst Others" by Rooibos @ Artlist.io Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
12/9/2022
23:33
Paralyzed Season 4 Recap
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/13/2022
54:05
Gunnar Inn: Part 6/6
Mare and Ed welcome the Sheriff and Deputy Stock to the inn, after the missing girl once again turns up. As they wait for an ambulance, Mare tries talking to the girl. It doesn't take long for her to open up about what she's been through. And apparently, this is just the beginning.Music:"A New Start" by The Bows @ Artlist.io Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/14/2022
8:09
Chapter 20: Where the Paths Meet - Part 5/5
Here it is! The Season 4 finale!!Jake isn't ready to throw in the towel just yet, but he decides to take some time and let lose with his friends Ansel and Oliver. On the other coast, Torv and Robards find out Jake and Rae have been working with Roland. But it's not until they get a hot tip that they're able to locate her. Meanwhile Hal, Roland, and Michelle talk about their past experiences, and worry about the future. Music:"Happiness and Cheer" by Bob Hart @ Artlist.io"Ain't Looking Back" by Richard Farrell @ Artlist.io"Hey Honey" by Talbott Brothers @ Artlist.io"A New Start" by The Bows @ Artlist.io"Lightless Voids" by Kyle Preston @ Artlist.io"In Between Thoughts" by Rooibos @ Artlist.io"Duality" by Kyle Preston @ Artlist.io"Close" by Eleven Tales @ Artlist.io"Thoughts in Motion" by Tristan Barton @ Artlist.io"Foot Chase Hoe Down" by Falconer @ Artlist.io"Free Yourself" by Maya Isacowitz @ Artlist.io"Major Warren" by Walz @ Artlist.io"safety" by Elderitch T'Challa of Nemesis Black @ reverbnation.com/nemesisblack"Unnatural Situation," "Thunder Dreams," and "MeasuredPaces" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 Licensehttp://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.