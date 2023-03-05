Two girls navigating this wild ride called life.
All Things Gut Health - Part Two
Today we answer all the questions you guys submitted to Court about gut health and more. Next week will be Mel and Iain as Court is in Italy!!! Love you all always xo
5/24/2023
1:05:17
All Things Gut Health - Courtney's Journey to Healing
Today we recap Court's world travels and talk about her upcoming trip to Italy. Then we go back in time and discuss the unexpected end to her bodybuilding career and her scary journey trying to figure out her health and heal from the inside out. Part two we will answer all your questions regarding digestion, bloating, GI issues etc... As always we LOVE you guys.
5/17/2023
1:17:50
Iain is here!!!! Kind of....
Iain and Mel went through a bunch of your questions AND the audio didn't record. So here is as much as we got with a little check in from Mel at the end.
We ARE SO SORRY and we love you guys so much!!! We will be back next week with a full episode xoxo
Two girls navigating this wild ride called life.
Here to connect, share, love, laugh, cry, get curious, and always stay true to who we are. For us, that's what it's all about.
Come hang, you can ALWAYS sit with us.