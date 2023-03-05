Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Melissa Valliere
  • All Things Gut Health - Part Two
    Today we answer all the questions you guys submitted to Court about gut health and more. Next week will be Mel and Iain as Court is in Italy!!! Love you all always xo
    5/24/2023
    1:05:17
  • All Things Gut Health - Courtney's Journey to Healing
    Today we recap Court's world travels and talk about her upcoming trip to Italy. Then we go back in time and discuss the unexpected end to her bodybuilding career and her scary journey trying to figure out her health and heal from the inside out. Part two we will answer all your questions regarding digestion, bloating, GI issues etc... As always we LOVE you guys.
    5/17/2023
    1:17:50
  • Iain is here!!!! Kind of....
    Iain and Mel went through a bunch of your questions AND the audio didn't record. So here is as much as we got with a little check in from Mel at the end. We ARE SO SORRY and we love you guys so much!!! We will be back next week with a full episode xoxo
    5/10/2023
    33:43
  • Girly Chat: Birth Control, Hormones, Binge Eating, Self Love & Healing
    Today we mention it aaaaalllll - birth control, UTIs, self image, hormones, binge eating and so much more. We love you guys xo
    5/3/2023
    1:12:42
  • Episode 4 - A Relationship Chat/Q&A
    Answering all your relationship questions and more! Nothing is off topic today - we love talking about our men so we hope you guys enjoy!!!!
    4/26/2023
    1:01:37

About GIVR

Two girls navigating this wild ride called life. Here to connect, share, love, laugh, cry, get curious, and always stay true to who we are. For us, that's what it's all about. Come hang, you can ALWAYS sit with us.
