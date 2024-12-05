Continuing the IPv6 Basics series, today’s podcast addresses IPv6 address planning. Special “guest” Tom Coffeen who literally wrote the book, IPv6 Address Planning, helps answer questions and gives advice on how to effectively plan IPv6 addresses. We discuss topics such as the importance of long-term planning and understanding prefix sizes, common design pitfalls, and the... Read more »
--------
35:13
IPB164: Getting a Fresh Start with IPv6
When you start fresh with IPv6, you have a lot to gain in terms of routing, reputation and security. Today’s show focuses on the differences between provider-assigned (PA) and provider-independent (PI) address spaces. The team discusses the benefits of PI space and the clean slate it offers for address reputation and security. As always, strategic... Read more »
--------
25:35
IPB163: Know Your Options: DHCP vs. DHCPv6
If you’re going to use DHCPv6, you have options, but there are some things you need to know in order to be able to build out your DHCPv6 configuration properly. Today’s IPv6 Buzz explores similarities and differences between DHCP and DHCPv6, particularly the operational model. And as always, you’ll want to verify and test before... Read more »
--------
22:11
IPB162: IPv6 Basics: Address Provisioning
IPv6 address provisioning is the topic of this latest installment of the IPv6 Basics series. The hosts focus on Stateless Address Auto Configuration (SLAAC) and Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol for IPv6 (DHCPv6). The differences between SLAAC and DHCPv6 are explained, including their use cases, the complexities of address management, and the importance of understanding... Read more »
--------
23:33
IPB161: Compressing the IPv6 Deployment Timeline
In this episode we discuss the complexities of deploying IPv6 on a compressed timeline. We cover the need for careful planning, training, and understanding the protocol’s nuances. The conversation looks at the risks of delaying deployment, the benefits of incremental implementation, and the global momentum towards IPv6 adoption. Misconceptions about IPv6 are addressed, stressing that... Read more »
IPv6 Buzz is for network engineers and infrastructure pros adopting IPv6 or who want to learn more about the protocol. Hosts Ed Horley, Tom Coffeen, and Scott Hogg demystify IPv6’s intricacies and deliver practical insights in a conversational style that explain the how and why of implementation. They’ve literally written the books about IPv6 and routinely consult on public, private, and federal deployments. IPv6 Buzz is an essential podcast for building your knowledge, confidence, and expertise in working in this increasingly important domain.