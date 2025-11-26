Battle of Midway Pt. 2 - Meet the Admirals

We are so back this week looking into all the important factors that result in the Battle of Midway. This episode dives into some of the early war events, and the figures that guide this war. When covering Midway, its important to understand strategic discussions by the Japanese for the Midway offensive began as early as January, 1942. To understand the entire scope of the battle we must start with day one of the American-Japanese war to get the full story across.