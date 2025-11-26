Powered by RND
Pacific War Guy
Mitch
Education History
  Battle of Midway Pt. 2 - Meet the Admirals
    We are so back this week looking into all the important factors that result in the Battle of Midway. This episode dives into some of the early war events, and the figures that guide this war. When covering Midway, its important to understand strategic discussions by the Japanese for the Midway offensive began as early as January, 1942. To understand the entire scope of the battle we must start with day one of the American-Japanese war to get the full story across.
  Battle of Midway Pt. 1 - The Making of a Navy
    Welcome to the Pacific War Guy Podcast! Starting off here with the Battle of Midway Pt. 1, that his little to do with the actual battle... whoops! But context is the most important part of learning history, so I hope you all enjoy folks!
About Pacific War Guy

Deep dives into the Pacific War and other Histories
