NCCPA
Tune in to PA Insights with NCCPA for discussions on NCCPA updates and issues pertaining to the PA profession!
Health & FitnessMedicine
Tune in to PA Insights with NCCPA for discussions on NCCPA updates and issues pertaining to the PA profession!
  • PANRE-LA Update; PAs in Global Health; New PA Demographic and Workforce Data and Trends - PA Insights with NCCPA
    In this episode: -  (1:01) We dive in to PANRE-LA –  where we’ll dig into some really insightful data as to how it’s going so far and get expert answers to the questions we get the most from PAs about this recertification assessment option. -  (25:07) We have a great conversation with a Board Certified PA who’s worked in global health for 30 years about her experience and how to get into that rewarding practice area and what PAs can teach and learn from the countries and cultures they dedicate themselves to. - (36: 34) We’ll look at the latest workforce data and trends in the PA profession and will share how you as Board Certified PAs and PA students can use this information from our statistical reports.
    7/5/2023
    50:56
  • Kathy J. Pedersen Grant Recipient Stories, Pediatric PA/Book Author, PA History Society's New Book - PA Insights with NCCPA
    In this episode: - We talk with two of the recipients of the Kathy J. Pedersen Grant to Promote Equitable care (which is available through the nccPA Health Foundation) about their grant outreach projects, what the application process was like, and tips they have for future applicants. (1:01) - Next, a Board Certified PA practicing in pediatrics shares her story of how she’s educating her patients on heart health, not just in the exam room, but in a children’s book. (23:24) - Finally, we take a look at the PA History Society’s newest book on PA History. (32:54)
    4/24/2023
    45:19
  • "Board Certification" Terminology and Title Change - PA Insights with NCCPA
    In this episode, we talk with the NCCPA President and CEO, Dawn Morton-Rias, Ed.D., PA-C, ICE-CCP, FACHE, about the “board certification” terminology, as well as the “PA” title change.
    2/10/2023
    19:09
  • REPRESENT! Summit / DEI Initiatives in the PA Profession; PA Demographic and Workforce Trends; Oral Health Disparities Among People with Disabilities
    In this episode: - We talk with two of the panelists from NCCPA’s inaugural REPRESENT Summit about their experience at the summit and why increasing diversity in the PA profession is so important (1:40). - We take a look at PA demographic and workforce trends (21:31). - We talk with the nccPA Health Foundation about oral health disparities for people with disabilities and how Certified PAs and PA students can make an impact in that area (30:48).
    11/16/2022
    46:31
  • All About PANRE-LA - PA Insights with NCCPA
    In this episode, we talk all about PANRE-LA, the new recertification assessment option available to Certified PAs. We discuss how it was developed, how the assessment will work, how it will be scored, who's eligible, and more!
    7/18/2022
    19:57

About PA Insights with NCCPA

Tune in to PA Insights with NCCPA for discussions on NCCPA updates and issues pertaining to the PA profession!
