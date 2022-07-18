PANRE-LA Update; PAs in Global Health; New PA Demographic and Workforce Data and Trends - PA Insights with NCCPA

In this episode: - (1:01) We dive in to PANRE-LA – where we’ll dig into some really insightful data as to how it’s going so far and get expert answers to the questions we get the most from PAs about this recertification assessment option. - (25:07) We have a great conversation with a Board Certified PA who’s worked in global health for 30 years about her experience and how to get into that rewarding practice area and what PAs can teach and learn from the countries and cultures they dedicate themselves to. - (36: 34) We’ll look at the latest workforce data and trends in the PA profession and will share how you as Board Certified PAs and PA students can use this information from our statistical reports.