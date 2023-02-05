Owning Your Legacy is a podcast for those who seek inspiration on leadership and what it takes to courageously leave your mark on the world. It is centered on t... More
Available Episodes
5 of 26
Seeing Crisis as an Opportunity With Christie Hefner
“One of the keys to success in business, and frankly any organization, is constant innovation, constant agile thinking, and diversity within the organization.” — Christie HefnerIn this episode of Owning Your Legacy, Laurette has the honor to sit down with Christie Hefner, former Chairman & CEO of Playboy and daughter of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. Laurette and Christie cover a wide range of topics, including Christie’s history with the company, from her unexpected and humble beginnings in the early 80s—she had no intention of running the company someday—to helping her father save the company from bankruptcy and officially taking on the role as president and then CEO. It was during her tenure that Christie saw the potential to take the company from a magazine business to a global multi-media and lifestyle company—and she successfully did it. Christie shares how this shift was surprisingly received by women worldwide, and one of her proudest accomplishments—building a team where 40 percent of the executives were women. In this episode of Owning Your Legacy: Christie Hefner’s early beginnings at Playboy; turning Playboy around after a $50M loss; building the Playboy brand as we know it; the need for diversity within an organization; the importance of lifting up other women in business.If you enjoyed the episode please share it with others, and rate, review, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. To learn more about me and how I am Owning My Legacy, you can find me on Instagram @LauretteRondenet and online at lauretterondenet.com.
5/2/2023
29:27
Competitor Isn't a Dirty Word With Renee Flesch and Lauren Hopkins
“It's really become more win-win, which is part of that mutual boundary setting. And I think when you look at it that way, sometimes there is magic in that because you find areas that you might not have explored had one party been more closed off, or not had the comfort and the trust. ” — Renee FleschIn this episode of Owning Your Legacy, Laurette is joined by Renee Flesch, a 25-year food industry vet and currently the head of corporate strategy at Ingredion. Renee is a force when it comes to flavor, strategic operations, and business growth. Also joining the conversation is Lauren Hopkins, Edlong’s business development director for the US and Canada. Lauren skillfully mixes the art and science of sales to apply a collaborative, people-first approach with technical expertise. The conversation centers on collaboration—and particularly how collaboration between competitors and a “win-win” mentality will move the food industry forward faster. They explore many topics from cultivated meats and sustainability to how far the industry has come in the last decade and what it means to be a “food hero.”Ultimately, Laurette asks not just, “what is your legacy”…but what is the legacy our generation of food industry leaders will leave behind? This conversation is just the start of that. In this episode of Owning Your Legacy:Creating an ecosystem of “competitors”The benefits of collaboration and diversity of thoughtWhat’s next in plant-based foodsA unique definition of servant leadershipHow to take a human-centric approach to problem-solvingThe need for industry leaders to be “food heroes”If you enjoyed the episode please share it with others, and rate, review, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. To learn more about me and how I am Owning My Legacy, you can find me on Instagram @LauretteRondenet and online at lauretterondenet.com.
4/4/2023
51:08
The Intersection of Entrepreneurship & Social Responsibility With Desiree Vargas Wrigley
“I like building things that matter. I like taking an innovative approach to problems and thinking about them from a stakeholder-centric perspective, which I've learned from conscious capitalism. So thinking about who benefits when we succeed at solving this problem…how can you bring those pieces together and amplify the wins for everyone involved?” — Desiree Vargas WrigleyIn this episode of Owning Your Legacy, Laurette is joined by Desiree Vargas Wrigley, the chief innovation officer at P33 Chicago and executive director of TechRise, a multi-stakeholder initiative to support historically underrepresented tech founders from Chicago. Desiree is the epitome of entrepreneurial spirit, having started two businesses of her own—GiveForward and Pearachute. She has been named Inc’s 30 Under 30, Crain’s 40 Under 40, one of Parents Magazine’s Most Inspiring Moms, one of Forbe’s Women to Watch, and has appeared on Shark Tank, closing one of the largest deals on the show to date—she shares the details in the episode!In their conversation, Desiree and Laurette cover the highs and lows of entrepreneurship, the importance of getting more underrepresented founders the funds they need to successfully launch a business, and why social responsibility and Conscious Capitalism matter. This episode is a must-listen for entrepreneurs and founders, especially women and people of color who are ready to launch their big idea.In this episode of Owning Your Legacy:The real importance of corporate social responsibilityWhy it’s a good idea to share your big ideasThe hard lessons you learn as an entrepreneurHow Chicago is funding women- and diverse-owned businessesThe rise of conscious capitalism and why it mattersIf you enjoyed the episode please share it with others, and rate, review, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. To learn more about me and how I am Owning My Legacy, you can find me on Instagram @LauretteRondenet and online at lauretterondenet.com.
3/21/2023
48:56
How the Shamrock Shake Changed the World With Holly Buckendahl
“What they're going through is traumatic and anxiety provoking and scary. And, you know, it's a roller coaster ride of emotions and experiences, and we just want to make sure that we're with them on the ride. Whatever that ride looks like, offering support the best way we can.” — Holly BuckendahlLaurette met Holly Buckendahl five years ago through Holly’s incredible work as CEO at Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. Holly and her team have played a critical role in the charities’ continued success, offering vital support and resources to families with hospitalized children in the midwest. Many people have heard of Ronald McDonald House but might not know exactly what it is, how it started, where it’s headed, or how they can get engaged. In this episode, Laurette and Holly talk through all of the above—and then some. Including, how the fan-favorite Shamrock Shake (which you can find this March at your local McDonald’s!) played a key role in the Ronald McDonald House beginnings.Plus, Holly gives advice on how to create a strong infrastructure within a charity and expands on the mantra, “no money, no mission.”In this episode of Owning Your Legacy:What is family-centered careThe origins of the Ronald McDonald House CharityThe evolution of RMHC’s three main programsHow RMHC cares for the mental health of its familiesAdvice on creating a sustainable charityIf you enjoyed the episode please share it with others, and rate, review, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. To learn more about me and how I am Owning My Legacy, you can find me on Instagram @LauretteRondenet and online at lauretterondenet.com.
3/7/2023
33:00
Using Your Seat at the Table for Good With Michael Byron
“You're here for a reason. And so you need to use your seat of influence for good…I got in a lot of good trouble at Walmart…and that good trouble is rooted in conversation.” — Michael ByronThis episode is on one of Laurette’s absolute favorite topics—using your seat at the table for good. Laurette is joined by Michael Byron, a consultant specializing in diversity and inclusion training, and formerly the senior director of supplier inclusion for Walmart. Michael led Walmart’s national supplier inclusion initiatives, which enhance its purchasing activities and long-term relationships with women and diverse-owned businesses. Notably, he and his team successfully sourced $21 billion from women-owned businesses over a five-year period, culminating in 2016 and exceeding their goal by $1 billion.In their conversation, Laurette and Michael explore how diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts play into the supply chain and the importance of educating one another on the subject. This episode is a must-listen, especially for women-owned and diverse-owned businesses.In this episode of Owning Your Legacy:Working toward equality in the supply chainThe power of your network and making connectionsOpening doors for small businessesWalking your talk as a woman- or diverse-owned businessCreating inclusion champions in the workplaceThe importance of good role modelsIf you enjoyed the episode please share it with others, and rate, review, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. To learn more about me and how I am Owning My Legacy, you can find me on Instagram @LauretteRondenet and online at lauretterondenet.com.
Owning Your Legacy is a podcast for those who seek inspiration on leadership and what it takes to courageously leave your mark on the world. It is centered on the belief that together we can change the world for the better. First, by defining the legacy we each wish to leave behind. And then, by being brave enough to take ownership of it.Join Laurette Rondenet as she hosts intimate discussions with fellow leaders, visionaries, and trailblazers who are making an impact in their space. They go deep on topics like relationships, leadership, business growth—and, of course, what it means to own your legacy. Laurette is president and CEO of Edlong, an innovative, globally-recognized food flavoring company. As a leader, Laurette’s calling is to create a culture of authentic belonging and be a beacon of light, challenging others to shine their light.