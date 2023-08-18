OwlCrate Presents: Lost in Plots

Join Jordan and Cori as they discuss and dissect all things bookish! Peek behind the curtain at the inner-workings of OwlCrate and our growing "nest" community!
Available Episodes
Chapter 1: Romance and Fantasy
In this episode Jordan and Cori discuss the launch of the OwlCrate Adult Box, why Cori reads so much Stephen King, the burgeoning "Romantasy" sub-genre and offer some of their personal fantasy picks.
BOOKS MENTIONED:
The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon
The Mistborn Trilogy by Brandon Sanderson
The City of Brass by S.A. Chakraborty
11/22/63 by Stephen King
The Love That Split the World by Emily Henry
A Million Junes by Emily Henry
When the Sky Fell on Splendor by Emily Henry
Fourth Wing by Rebeca Yarros
The Foxglove King by Hannah Whitten
Shadow of the Gods by John Gwynne
Liveship Traders Trilogy by Robin Hobb
Kindred by Octavia E. Butler
Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler
Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber
Legends and Lattes by Travis Baldree
Twelfth by Janet Key
8/18/2023
38:55
Prologue
OwlCrate officially has a podcast!
Jordan and Cori give you a brief introduction to all the exciting things they plan to bring you in our new "Lost in Plots" podcast.