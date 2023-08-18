Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Join Jordan and Cori as they discuss and dissect all things bookish! Peek behind the curtain at the inner-workings of OwlCrate and our growing "nest" community!
Leisure
Join Jordan and Cori as they discuss and dissect all things bookish! Peek behind the curtain at the inner-workings of OwlCrate and our growing "nest" community!
  • Chapter 1: Romance and Fantasy
    In this episode Jordan and Cori discuss the launch of the OwlCrate Adult Box, why Cori reads so much Stephen King, the burgeoning "Romantasy" sub-genre and offer some of their personal fantasy picks. BOOKS MENTIONED: The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon The Mistborn Trilogy by Brandon Sanderson The City of Brass by S.A. Chakraborty 11/22/63 by Stephen King The Love That Split the World by Emily Henry A Million Junes by Emily Henry When the Sky Fell on Splendor by Emily Henry Fourth Wing by Rebeca Yarros The Foxglove King by Hannah Whitten Shadow of the Gods by John Gwynne Liveship Traders Trilogy by Robin Hobb Kindred by Octavia E. Butler Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber Legends and Lattes by Travis Baldree Twelfth by Janet Key
    8/18/2023
    38:55
  • Prologue
    OwlCrate officially has a podcast! Jordan and Cori give you a brief introduction to all the exciting things they plan to bring you in our new "Lost in Plots" podcast.
    8/18/2023
    6:40

About OwlCrate Presents: Lost in Plots

Join Jordan and Cori as they discuss and dissect all things bookish! Peek behind the curtain at the inner-workings of OwlCrate and our growing "nest" community!
