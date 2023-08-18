OwlCrate Presents: Lost in Plots

Chapter 1: Romance and Fantasy

In this episode Jordan and Cori discuss the launch of the OwlCrate Adult Box, why Cori reads so much Stephen King, the burgeoning "Romantasy" sub-genre and offer some of their personal fantasy picks. BOOKS MENTIONED: The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon The Mistborn Trilogy by Brandon Sanderson The City of Brass by S.A. Chakraborty 11/22/63 by Stephen King The Love That Split the World by Emily Henry A Million Junes by Emily Henry When the Sky Fell on Splendor by Emily Henry Fourth Wing by Rebeca Yarros The Foxglove King by Hannah Whitten Shadow of the Gods by John Gwynne Liveship Traders Trilogy by Robin Hobb Kindred by Octavia E. Butler Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber Legends and Lattes by Travis Baldree Twelfth by Janet Key