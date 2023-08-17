Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
OverReaction Monday

Podcast OverReaction Monday
Cumulus Podcast Network | The Rich Eisen Show
Tune in each - wait for it - Monday! - as Rich Eisen and Chris Brockman react to what's happening in the NFL from the previous weekend while making predictions ...
Sports
  OverReaction Monday - The Trailer from Rich Eisen
    Tune in each week on...Monday (duh) as Rich Eisen and Chris Brockman comment on what is happening in the NFL from the previous weekend. They will also make predictions on what to expect in the coming week. It's outlandish, it's outrageous and it stirs an OverReaction!
    8/10/2023
    0:30

About OverReaction Monday

Tune in each - wait for it - Monday! - as Rich Eisen and Chris Brockman react to what's happening in the NFL from the previous weekend while making predictions on what to expect in the week ahead. It's outlandish. It's outrageous. And it stirs an OverReaction!

