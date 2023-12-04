Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • EP3: An Uphill Battle with Alex Hall
    Is there hope to stop, or at least decelerate, climate change? Speaker Alex Hall (a professor of atmospheric, oceanic, and climate sciences) offers up bleak scenarios that show the degradation of our home planet if drastic steps are not taken. From sea-level rise to the growing carbon footprint... A domino effect is happening that will present a much different environment for our children if we do not implement real change.
    4/12/2023
    28:23
  • EP2: Flaws in the System with Eric Lyon & Adam Nielson
    When outdated energy infrastructure is pushed to its limit, it's inevitable that weaknesses and vulnerabilities appear. If an experienced hacker chooses to take advantage of these weaknesses, that's a threat to our security. These compromises lead to civil unrest and societal breakdown, which affects the overall political climate as well. Let's listen in on Eric and Adam, as they offer some suggestions on how to remedy the infrastructural deficiencies.
    4/12/2023
    26:41
  • EP1: A New Battlefield with Eric Lyon & Adam Neilson
    Climate change affects things we use everyday. For example, turning up the air conditioner to offset the increasing heat, or using less water during a drought. But climate change also affects things most of us don't even think about, like how we fight wars. Eric Lyon (Special Forces Officer/Researcher of Climate and Environmental Security) and Adam Nielson (Cyber-Security/Technology Authority) will present examples of how the many causes, and even more effects of our ever-changing climate influence everything from daily tasks to military strategies.  
    4/12/2023
    34:16

About Over The Horizon Series: Greenwar

Welcome to the "Over the Horizon Podcast" – a series dedicated to exploring the potential dangers that could affect our daily lives in the years to come. Hosted by experts in the military, technology, environmental science, and national security fields, each series delves into a specific area of concern and examines the possible implications for our society and planet. In one episode, we may explore the impact of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing. In another, we might focus on the dangers of global warming, and the increasing frequency of natural disasters. Varied guests, ranging from policymakers to special forces officers, will join us to discuss how these potential threats may manifest and what we can do to reduce their impact. Join us as we explore the potential threats of the future.
