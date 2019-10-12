Learning Well podcast is a show for moms who want to do the job of homemaker and homeschool mom well. In our bi-weekly conversations, we discuss all things fait...
S01E00 | Hello, friend! We're Back! Introducing Learning Well Podcast
Hello, friend!! We're back!! Remember when Alicia went on a podcast break in December of 2019? Well it was a long break, but she's back! And this time she's got her friend and editor, Annie, as her co-host. In this short re-entry episode, they'll lay out what hopes and goals are for this podcast and what it will look like for this season. Join in every other week as Annie and Alicia offer a beautiful alternative to an ever-changing culture. They'll discuss all things home, homeschool, faith, and family. Welcome back! Learning Well Blog: https://www.aliciahutchinson.com/blog/ Learning Well Journal: https://www.aliciahutchinson.com/magazine/
7/27/2023
23:46
53. Christmas Hacks You're Gonna Want to Hear
Christmas can be crazy! We could all do with a few tried-and-true Christmas hacks, right? These are things I have been doing in our home from almost the beginning and they have saved me time and time again. SO many times I will find this notes-to-self and want to give myself a little pat on the back for that gift to my future self! These Christmas hacks are simple, very doable and you'll want to implement them right away. YOUR future self will thank you too! Show notes: https://www.aliciahutchinson.com/christmas-hacks/
12/10/2019
34:10
52. Gifts Ideas for Kids Who Have Everything
It is so hard to find gifts for kids who have everything! With the holidays upon us, once again, I wonder what to get for my kids–that’s right–those gifts for kids who have everything. This can be so tough! Last year, I asked my kids what they wanted for Christmas and the most I got for an answer was a glazed-over set of eyes–they had no idea because they didn’t need a thing! We’ve done the Christmas gift formula of something you need, something to wear…want…read and it’s worked great! But when my kids even struggled to think of things for these four categories, we decided to go a different direction this year. There’s too much STUFF cluttering things up and I knew there were gifts out there besides a bunch of TOYS! Of course, I still want to bless my kids and have them open something fun on Christmas morning, all while avoiding adding clutter and junk to our closets! You can find gifts for kids who have everything–let me help! In this episode of Over at Alicia’s, I’m laying out 24 creatively fun gifts for kids who have everything! Get the show notes here: https://www.aliciahutchinson.com/gifts-for-kids-who-have-everything/
11/26/2019
51:34
51. Christmas Q+A: Gift Etiquette, Grandparents, Budgeting + More
Setting a Christmas budget and getting all the gifts purchased can be the most stressful part of the whole holiday. Today on the podcast, I’m continuing a four-week series of Christmas Q+A’s! This week, I'm answering all your questions about the Christmas budget, gift buying for grandparents, and more. Head here for all the details and show notes: https://www.aliciahutchinson.com/christmas-budget/
11/21/2019
18:54
50. The Most Fun Games Your Entire Family Will Love
The holidays are coming and that means family gatherings and that could mean sitting around awkwardly making small talk. But it doesn’t have to! This week on the podcast, I’ve rounded up a TON of family board games and card games that your entire family will LOVE! These family board games are just for littles, but they will include everyone in the family–even teens that don’t like anything and grandparents that want to keep it traditional. You’ll find over 20 suggestions for keeping your family gatherings fun and light and full of laughing and silliness. Go grab a couple of these games for your family gatherings this season! Get all the show notes here: https://www.aliciahutchinson.com/family-board-games/
