It is so hard to find gifts for kids who have everything! With the holidays upon us, once again, I wonder what to get for my kids–that’s right–those gifts for kids who have everything. This can be so tough! Last year, I asked my kids what they wanted for Christmas and the most I got for an answer was a glazed-over set of eyes–they had no idea because they didn’t need a thing! We’ve done the Christmas gift formula of something you need, something to wear…want…read and it’s worked great! But when my kids even struggled to think of things for these four categories, we decided to go a different direction this year. There’s too much STUFF cluttering things up and I knew there were gifts out there besides a bunch of TOYS! Of course, I still want to bless my kids and have them open something fun on Christmas morning, all while avoiding adding clutter and junk to our closets! You can find gifts for kids who have everything–let me help! In this episode of Over at Alicia’s, I’m laying out 24 creatively fun gifts for kids who have everything! Get the show notes here: https://www.aliciahutchinson.com/gifts-for-kids-who-have-everything/