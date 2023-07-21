367: Brad Williams - Navigating Fitness Advice on Social Media: Sifting Through The Noise
Navigating Fitness Advice on Social Media: Sifting Through The Noise
In this episode of the Over 40 Fitness Hacks podcast, host Brad Williams discusses the challenges of navigating fitness advice on social media, particularly videos on YouTube and TikTok. As a personal trainer with over 15 years of experience, Brad emphasizes the importance of being open-minded and exploring various exercises and fitness concepts.
He mentions seeing conflicting information from different sources, including personal trainers, physical therapists, and chiropractors. While he appreciates the diversity of content available, Brad observes that some individuals on social media can be one-track-minded, insisting their way is the only right approach.
Brad addresses specific topics he encountered on social media. For example, he discusses a young person promoting hack squats and machine-based leg exercises as the best option for leg development. While acknowledging the benefits of such exercises for strength and power, Brad emphasizes the importance of including other exercises to target different muscle fibers and promote joint health and balance.
He also addresses misconceptions about balance training, noting the significance of incorporating exercises using tools like Bosu balls and balance discs to strengthen stabilizer muscles and improve overall balance.
Regarding leg extensions, Brad shares that while some physical therapists caution against them due to potential knee stress, they can still be beneficial if not done excessively. He encourages variety in workouts and advises against performing any exercise daily to avoid overstraining specific body parts.
Lastly, Brad discusses core exercises, such as planks and hollows, and their importance for building a strong core. He highlights that while some trainers and therapists express concerns about exercises involving spinal flexion, moderate use can be suitable for most individuals, as long as they don't have pre-existing conditions or perform them excessively.
