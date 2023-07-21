Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Brad Williams
  368: Brad Williams - Exercises for Optimal Joint Mobility: Stay Functionally Fit Over 40
    Exercises for Optimal Joint Mobility: Stay Functionally Fit Over 40 Click Here for a FREE 15 min Zoom Consultation With Brad: Step By Step Podcasting Link! Descript Editing Software Link! In this episode of the Over 40 Fitness Hacks podcast, host Brad Williams discusses the concept of being functionally fit, which he defines as the ability to move in various directions and planes without pain, and with a feeling of strength to transition easily between positions. He emphasizes the importance of balanced training and mobility for maintaining functional fitness as one ages. Brad focuses on mobility issues concerning the ankle, knee, hip, and shoulder joints. For ankle mobility, he suggests using balanced disks for squats and single-leg squats to work on smaller muscles around the joints. He also demonstrates an ankle mobility test using a wall and a fist to check flexibility. Moving to knee exercises, Brad highlights balanced training and physical therapy exercises like kick-ups to strengthen smaller knee muscles and improve rotational aspects. For hip mobility, he recommends exercises like straight leg kickouts and hip abductor stretches to enhance flexibility and prevent injuries, even for those not seeking high-level athleticism. Finally, Brad delves into shoulder mobility exercises, including wall glides and long lever stretches, which help improve shoulder and thoracic spine flexibility. Throughout the episode, he emphasizes starting with low weights and slow movements to avoid injury, especially for those over 40 with sedentary jobs that can lead to reduced joint mobility. Brad encourages listeners to explore joint mobility exercises to maintain functional fitness and improve overall well-being as they age.
    7/29/2023
    8:57
  367: Brad Williams - Navigating Fitness Advice on Social Media: Sifting Through The Noise
    Navigating Fitness Advice on Social Media: Sifting Through The Noise Click Here for a FREE 15 min Zoom Consultation With Brad: In this episode of the Over 40 Fitness Hacks podcast, host Brad Williams discusses the challenges of navigating fitness advice on social media, particularly videos on YouTube and TikTok. As a personal trainer with over 15 years of experience, Brad emphasizes the importance of being open-minded and exploring various exercises and fitness concepts. He mentions seeing conflicting information from different sources, including personal trainers, physical therapists, and chiropractors. While he appreciates the diversity of content available, Brad observes that some individuals on social media can be one-track-minded, insisting their way is the only right approach. Brad addresses specific topics he encountered on social media. For example, he discusses a young person promoting hack squats and machine-based leg exercises as the best option for leg development. While acknowledging the benefits of such exercises for strength and power, Brad emphasizes the importance of including other exercises to target different muscle fibers and promote joint health and balance. He also addresses misconceptions about balance training, noting the significance of incorporating exercises using tools like Bosu balls and balance discs to strengthen stabilizer muscles and improve overall balance. Regarding leg extensions, Brad shares that while some physical therapists caution against them due to potential knee stress, they can still be beneficial if not done excessively. He encourages variety in workouts and advises against performing any exercise daily to avoid overstraining specific body parts. Lastly, Brad discusses core exercises, such as planks and hollows, and their importance for building a strong core. He highlights that while some trainers and therapists express concerns about exercises involving spinal flexion, moderate use can be suitable for most individuals, as long as they don't have pre-existing conditions or perform them excessively.
    7/28/2023
    12:10
  366: Brad Williams - Optimizing Fitness and Fasting with Essential Amino Acids: A Guide for Over 40s
    Optimizing Fitness and Fasting with Essential Amino Acids: A Guide for Over 40s Click Here for a FREE 15 min Zoom Consultation With Brad: Essential Amino Acid Supplement *As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. In this episode of the Over 40 Fitness Hacks podcast, host Brad Williams discusses essential amino acids and branch chain amino acids. He starts by explaining that amino acids are the building blocks of proteins and can be obtained from meat and other dietary sources. However, essential amino acids and branch chain amino acids have higher bioavailability and are easier for the body to absorb. Brad shares his personal experience with branch chain amino acids, noting that they can provide a slight energy boost during workouts, especially when combined with caffeine. He points out that if one already follows a balanced diet with sufficient protein intake, using these supplements may not be necessary. The focus then shifts to essential amino acids, which are the nine amino acids the body cannot produce on its own and must be ingested or supplemented. Brad expresses his preference for essential amino acids over branch chain amino acids due to the comprehensive health benefits they offer. He mentions that taking essential amino acids in the morning helps him during his intermittent fasting routine and supports muscle development and recovery. Brad acknowledges that essential amino acids in their raw form taste unpleasant, but he found a way to make them more palatable by adding lime or lemon juice and cayenne pepper. He mentions using a glucose monitoring software called NutraSense to optimize his fasting and nutrient intake. In conclusion, Brad encourages listeners to find what works best for them, considering individual goals and budgets when exploring different supplements. He believes that essential amino acids have proven beneficial for him personally and recommends trying them to see if they fit well into one's fitness routine.
    7/26/2023
    11:22
  365: Lynne Wadsworth - Conquering Sugar Addiction and Boosting Energy Naturally
    Conquering Sugar Addiction and Boosting Energy Naturally Click Here for a FREE 15 min Zoom Consultation With Brad: In this podcast episode, Brad Williams from "Over 40 Fitness Hacks" interviews Lynne Wadsworth from the "Living Life Naturally" podcast. Lynne, a certified wellness and cooking instructor, shares her personal struggle with a lifelong addiction to sugar. The conversation centers around natural ways to boost energy levels and kick the sugar addiction. Lynne admits to being a sugar addict, even bringing back Cadbury's chocolate from England to indulge in secretly. She highlights how sugar affects the brain similarly to cocaine and other drugs, leading to addictive behavior. To combat the addiction, she advises listeners to identify their triggers and reasons for turning to sugar. Emotional comfort, nostalgia, or feeling like something is missing can be underlying factors. Lynne suggests focusing on other activities when cravings hit, such as taking a walk or journaling to understand your relationship with sugar better. Brad also shares some tips for curbing sugar cravings, like drinking water before indulging in sugar and prioritizing whole foods. They emphasize the importance of reading food labels to be aware of hidden sugars in processed foods. Additionally, they touch on maintaining energy levels through proper nutrition and exercise, encouraging listeners to be more attuned to their bodies. Throughout the episode, Lynne and Brad stress the significance of self-awareness, journaling, and understanding individual dietary needs to lead a healthier, more energized life. Links to Lynne's website and podcast are provided for those interested in exploring her work further.
    7/22/2023
    12:53
  364: Lynne Wadsworth - Navigating Health and Fitness After 40: Adjusting Pillars of Wellness and Embracing Change
    Navigating Health and Fitness After 40: Adjusting Pillars of Wellness and Embracing Change Click Here for a FREE 15 min Zoom Consultation With Brad: Step By Step Podcasting Link! Descript Editing Software Link! Lynne Wadsworth - Living Life Naturally Podcast [email protected]  www.holistic-healthandwellness.com In this podcast episode, host Brad Williams from "Over 40 Fitness Hacks" interviews Lynne Wadsworth from the "Living Life Naturally" podcast. They discuss the challenges faced by individuals over 40, particularly women going through menopause, and the adjustments needed for maintaining overall health and fitness. Lynne emphasizes the need to adjust and change fitness routines as our bodies change with age. Many people struggle to lose weight and maintain their previous fitness levels after reaching their 40s, and this can be particularly challenging for women going through menopause. Lynne advises that the process begins with a shift in mindset, especially as people may be experiencing life changes such as empty nest syndrome and questioning their life's direction. She highlights the importance of being in tune with one's body, as sensitivities to certain foods may develop with age, leading to bloating or weight gain. Lynne encourages keeping a journal to track how different foods affect the body, helping to identify potential sensitivities. Brad shares his personal experience of adjusting his fitness routine in his 40s and learning to listen to his body's signals. He also mentions the importance of intermittent fasting and finding the right balance between exercise and rest to manage stress levels and improve results. Regarding menopausal stages, Lynne advises women to consider natural alternatives to hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and suggests working with a knowledgeable professional to understand how to balance hormones effectively. She also mentions the positive impact of exercise in balancing hormones and reducing menopausal symptoms.
    7/21/2023
    10:24

About Over 40 Fitness Hacks

Over 40 Fitness Hacks Podcast: Welcome to Over 40 Fitness Hacks, the podcast for individuals looking to fight the aging process while still enjoying their social lives. I provide invaluable insights, tips, and tricks tailored explicitly for the over-40 crowd. I have been a personal trainer and gym owner with over 14 years of experience. This show brings together health and wellness experts from around the globe. My goal is to help you unlock your full potential, regain vitality, and make the most out of every stage of life. Fitness after 40 doesn't have to be this hard!
Over 40 Fitness Hacks

Over 40 Fitness Hacks

