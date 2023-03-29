So, a Comedian Walks Into the Woods ...

In her podcast, FOGO: Fear of Going Outside, Ivy Le takes on the great outdoors—very, very reluctantly. The result is a lot of jokes about poop, icky things in nature, and why people choose to sleep on the ground. But FOGO also offers a refreshing take on a nature show: Ivy is the daughter of Vietnamese immigrants and she presents an alternative approach to the "reckless white men" that she says have dominated this space. In her first season, Ivy learned to camp. This year, she upped the ante and tried hunting. Here experience proved to be more enlightening—and humbling—than she ever imagined.