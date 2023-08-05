Ghosts, vengeance, and sweeping romance; ambitious characters on obsessive paths, resentments that lead to sword fights; terrifying storms, brutal leaders, and ... More
#2 - Mark McKinney
Mark McKinney has been a part of some beloved television ensembles, including Saturday Night Live, The Kids in the Hall, and NBC's Superstore; but of course we know him as General Manager Richard Smith-Jones at the New Burbage Festival, as well as being one of the writers of Slings and Arrows. We talk to Mark about performing on stage, comedy writing, and collaboration.
#1 - Bob Martin
We kick off with Bob Martin, one of the writers, who also makes a memorable appearance as an actor in the show to deliver one of Shakespeare's most famous speeches. We talk about writing, mentorship, and how the making of Slings and Arrows dovetailed with one of his other works, the Tony Award-winning The Drowsy Chaperone.
About Outrageous Fortune: A (Kind of Official) Slings & Arrows Podcast
Ghosts, vengeance, and sweeping romance; ambitious characters on obsessive paths, resentments that lead to sword fights; terrifying storms, brutal leaders, and death: elements of Shakespearean tragedy? Or of beloved Canadian show Slings and Arrows, where, over three seasons, a collection of theatre artists at the fictional New Burbage Theatre Festival wrestle with Shakespeare and Shakespearean themes. Our podcast looks at the creation and legacy of this beloved show, investigating how it was made, and the characters and themes that make it still resonate today.