An unofficial Outlander podcast brought to you by two of Wilmington's finest, David Berry aka Lord John Grey and Tim Downie aka Governor Tryon.Every week we shall be leaping like salmon into the crazy and wonderful world of Outlander, plunging beneath the depths and leaving no stone unturned to unearth the hidden gems we all want to hear!All views and opinions expressed on the show are our own and have no affiliation with the series of books written by Diana Gabaldon, or the Sony/Starz television show, Outlander.Please follow us on our Instagram page @Outcasts.podcast for all the latest news and updatesIf you feel like getting in touch, you can send us an email at [email protected]
No ducks were harmed in the making of this podcast.