Outcasts

Tim Downie, David Berry
An unofficial Outlander podcast brought to you by two of Wilmington's finest, David Berry aka Lord John Grey and Tim Downie aka Governor Tryon.Every week we sha...
TV & FilmArtsSociety & Culture

  • Live from North Carolina
    A very special, very live, one off edition of the hit podcast but this time live and unleashed amongst the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina!We get to ask all your favourite Outlander questions back to you, the amazing Outlander fans.What's the strangest present David has received?Who's the prankster of the fandom?How long till breakfast?These questions and many, many more will be answered in full and unflinching colour.Enjoy! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    45:12
  • Sam Heughan
    For our final episode of this series we are joined by the irrepressible Mr Sam Heughan. We talk growing up, early casting failures and of course, the future. We read from season 1. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:10:08
  • Suzanne Smith
    Always wondered how they cast your favourite show? Well, wonder no more as we talk to casting director extraordinaire Suzanne Smith. We chat about the secrets of a good audition, what an actor must always remember and how to pick the perfect Jaime and Claire? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    58:45
  • Maril Davis
    Today we are joined by the brilliant executive producer and ex-soccer player Maril Davis. We talk about what makes great TV, who you can meet at parties and a little bit about zombies. We read scene 4 from episode 4 season 1. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:04:44
  • Ed Speleers
    This week we are joined by the bad boy of Wilmington himself the wonderful Ed Speleers. We talk being a child actor and dealing with dustmen and dogs. We read from scene 32 episode 2, season 5, 'Between Two Fires.' Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:04:07

About Outcasts

An unofficial Outlander podcast brought to you by two of Wilmington's finest, David Berry aka Lord John Grey and Tim Downie aka Governor Tryon.Every week we shall be leaping like salmon into the crazy and wonderful world of Outlander, plunging beneath the depths and leaving no stone unturned to unearth the hidden gems we all want to hear!All views and opinions expressed on the show are our own and have no affiliation with the series of books written by Diana Gabaldon, or the Sony/Starz television show, Outlander.Please follow us on our Instagram page @Outcasts.podcast for all the latest news and updatesIf you feel like getting in touch, you can send us an email at [email protected] No ducks were harmed in the making of this podcast. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
