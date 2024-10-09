Live from North Carolina

A very special, very live, one off edition of the hit podcast but this time live and unleashed amongst the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina!We get to ask all your favourite Outlander questions back to you, the amazing Outlander fans.What's the strangest present David has received?Who's the prankster of the fandom?How long till breakfast?These questions and many, many more will be answered in full and unflinching colour.Enjoy!