Our Whole Childhood

Podcast Our Whole Childhood
Patrick Teahan
Patrick Teahan Therapy
Health & FitnessMental HealthEducationSelf-ImprovementKids & FamilyParenting
Patrick Teahan Therapy
  • Religious Abuse and Cults - Childhood Trauma
    In this episode, I discuss how the human experience around a religious or spiritual path gets wrecked by what systems and individuals model - all that and more!Join me for Episode 7 where we explore "Religious Abuse and Cults - Childhood Trauma"Join the Monthly Healing Community Membership
    7/24/2023
    50:13
  • Shadow Work & the Dark Side of Childhood Trauma
    Hello Everyone!At the moment, I won't be releasing a weekly podcast but I'd like to from time to time as requested by YOU the subscribers. Thank you!In this sixth episode, I want us to think about how there is a dark side to our childhood trauma symptoms... (muah ha ha). I’m trying to be funny to lessen this stuff. This video is about not taking our dark side so seriously by accepting it. Join the Monthly Healing Community Membership
    6/21/2023
    34:38
  • What Happens to Men? (John Lennon)
    Hello Everyone!At the moment, I won't be releasing a weekly podcast but I'd like to from time to time as requested by YOU the subscribers. Thank you!In this fifth episode I'd like us to ask "What Happens to Men".What happens to men like my father who wasn’t equipped to be a father or a husband, or his father. What chain of events lead to long lasting generation trauma and a struggle to connect for men? This episode will focus on the one and only John Lennon, English singer, songwriter, musician and peace activist who achieved worldwide fame as founder, co-songwriter, co-lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the Beatles.Join the Monthly Healing Community Membership
    5/18/2023
    1:04:59
  • Limerence, Attachment, and Childhood Trauma
    So you may be wondering "what is limerence?"Limerence is a present and deep emotional preoccupation or obsession with another person and it's something that can really take over one's life until it runs its course or we can do some work and get out of limerence faster like burst the bubble...Join me for Episode 4 where we explore "Limerence, Attachment, and Childhood Trauma."Join the Monthly Healing Community Membership
    3/20/2023
    36:19
  • What Happens to Men? (John Quincy Adams)
     Hello Everyone!At the moment, I won't be releasing a weekly podcast but I'd like to from time to time as requested by YOU the subscribers. Thank you!In this third episode I'd like us to ask "What Happens to Men".What happens to men like my father who wasn’t equipped to be a father or a husband, or his father. What chain of events lead to long lasting generation trauma and a struggle to connect for men? This episode will focus on a hypothetical case example compiled from the history and stories of America's 6th president, John Quincy Adams.Join the Monthly Healing Community Membership
    3/8/2023
    1:05:47

