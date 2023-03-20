What Happens to Men? (John Lennon)

Hello Everyone!At the moment, I won't be releasing a weekly podcast but I'd like to from time to time as requested by YOU the subscribers. Thank you!In this fifth episode I'd like us to ask "What Happens to Men".What happens to men like my father who wasn't equipped to be a father or a husband, or his father. What chain of events lead to long lasting generation trauma and a struggle to connect for men? This episode will focus on the one and only John Lennon, English singer, songwriter, musician and peace activist who achieved worldwide fame as founder, co-songwriter, co-lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the Beatles.