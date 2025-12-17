Ben Fountain
12/16/2025 | 42 mins.
New York Times best-selling author Ben Fountain discusses his book Devil Makes Three as well as his time spent in Haiti, Texas and the Carolinas.
Sarah Addison Allen Part 1
12/01/2025 | 21 mins.
New York Times best-selling author Sarah Addison Allen discusses the challenges of rejection and discovering your true voice as a writer.
Denise Kiernan Part 2
11/18/2025 | 28 mins.
Kiernan discusses her book "We Gather Together" and the historic precursors to our own Thanksgiving Holiday.
Denise Kiernan Part 1
11/04/2025 | 28 mins.
Kiernan discusses her artistic upbringing and curious perspective she's gained from traveling the world.
Ghost Stories, Gothic Horror, and Dracula with Best-selling Author Elizabeth Kostova
10/21/2025 | 35 mins.
As a child, an Asheville writer was enthralled by the spooky tales her father told her. Years later, those iconic stories helped her write one of her own. Each month, New York Times bestselling author Wiley Cash handpicks contemporary books by fellow North Carolinian authors and those writing books set in the state, encouraging readers to join in the fun. Wiley will review each book in both the print and digital versions of the magazine and produce two podcast episodes highlighting the selected book and author. Email us: [email protected]
