Our State Book Club
Our State Book Club

Wiley Cash
Our State Book Club
  Ben Fountain

    Ben Fountain

    12/16/2025 | 42 mins.

    New York Times best-selling author Ben Fountain discusses his book Devil Makes Three as well as his time spent in Haiti, Texas and the Carolinas. Each month, New York Times best-selling author Wiley Cash handpicks contemporary books by fellow North Carolinian authors (and those writing books set in the state), encouraging listeners to read along and get to know the writers behind the stories. Wiley reviews each book in both the print and digital versions of Our State Magazine - producing two podcast episodes a month.

  • Our State Book Club

    Sarah Addison Allen Part 1

    12/01/2025 | 21 mins.

    New York Times best-selling author Sarah Addison Allen discusses the challenges of rejection and discovering your true voice as a writer. Each month, New York Times best-selling author Wiley Cash handpicks contemporary books by fellow North Carolinian authors (and those writing books set in the state), encouraging listeners to read along and get to know the writers behind the stories. Wiley reviews each book in both the print and digital versions of Our State Magazine - producing two podcast episodes a month.

  • Our State Book Club

    Denise Kiernan Part 2

    11/18/2025 | 28 mins.

    Kiernan discusses her book "We Gather Together" and the historic precursors to our own Thanksgiving Holiday. Each month, New York Times best-selling author Wiley Cash handpicks contemporary books by fellow North Carolinian authors (and those writing books set in the state), encouraging listeners to read along and get to know the writers behind the stories. Wiley reviews each book in both the print and digital versions of Our State Magazine - producing two podcast episodes a month.

  • Our State Book Club

    Denise Kiernan Part 1

    11/04/2025 | 28 mins.

    Kiernan discusses her artistic upbringing and curious perspective she's gained from traveling the world. Each month, New York Times best-selling author Wiley Cash handpicks contemporary books by fellow North Carolinian authors (and those writing books set in the state), encouraging listeners to read along and get to know the writers behind the stories. Wiley reviews each book in both the print and digital versions of Our State Magazine - producing two podcast episodes a month.

  • Our State Book Club

    Ghost Stories, Gothic Horror, and Dracula with Best-selling Author Elizabeth Kostova

    10/21/2025 | 35 mins.

    As a child, an Asheville writer was enthralled by the spooky tales her father told her. Years later, those iconic stories helped her write one of her own. Each month, New York Times bestselling author Wiley Cash handpicks contemporary books by fellow North Carolinian authors and those writing books set in the state, encouraging readers to join in the fun. Wiley will review each book in both the print and digital versions of the magazine and produce two podcast episodes highlighting the selected book and author.

About Our State Book Club

Join the Our State Book Club,curated and hosted by acclaimed novelist Wiley Cash. In this bimonthly podcast, Cash will highlight books by North Carolina authors, starting with Charles Frazier's chilling best seller The Trackers. This new podcast invites you to sit in on a conversation between the two authors as they discuss creativity, character inspiration, and North Carolina's role in their writing process.
