THE CELTS: TALES OF GODS, DRUIDS & THE OTHERWORLD | Author of Ancient Studies | Philip Freeman

Philip Freeman is a Professor of Humanities at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. With a Ph.D. from Harvard University in Classical Philology and Celtic Languages & Literatures, he has authored over a dozen New York Times reviewed books on ancient & medieval studies. For this episode we stick to the Celtic world, starting at ancient Gaul [Celtic western Europe 2,000+ years-ago]: farming, warriors, head trophies, druids, sacred oak groves, human sacrifice, belief in reincarnation & what little is known about the old gods. From there we travel to Ireland & Wales, where Celtic language & mythology survived the passage of conquests & time. Freeman describes a lewd horse sacrifice coronation ritual, curse tablets found in a lake, & the medieval gods known as the Tuatha Dé Danann & their mysterious Otherworld. Finally we come to the present with Freeman's visit to the spring of St. Brigid, followed by what connects his love of mythology with his Catholic faith. To end this epic episode, Freeman recounts the first Halloween [aka Samhain] story, The Adventure of Nera. Freeman's Books Referenced in the Podcast:Celtic Mythology: Tales of Gods, Goddesses, & Heroes Celtic Spirituality: An Introduction to the Sacred Wisdom of the CeltsOh My Gods: A Modern Retelling of Greek & Roman Myths For more of Freeman's work visit: philipfreemanbooks.comMusic provided by Ancient Music Ireland"Introduction"Written by Ancient Music IrelandPerformed by Ancient Music Ireland"The Butterfly"Written by Ancient Music IrelandPerformed by Ancient Music Ireland"Lilting Horns"Written by Ancient Music IrelandPerformed by Ancient Music IrelandSupport Our Numinous Nature on Patreon.Follow Our Numinous Nature & my naturalist illustrations on InstagramCheck out my shop of shirts, prints, and books featuring my artContact: [email protected]