#3: 24-yr-old Stanford dropout disrupting $9B market and the "Pinterest for FB ads" is making millions

In Ep. 3, Michael and Simmy explore two exciting martech companies built by Gen Z founders and discuss a few interesting business ideas after each segment. The first comes from 23-year-old Stanford dropout and Thiel Fellow: Akshaya Dinesh. Her startup Spellbound, a no-code SAAS platform, has partnered with the likes of Mr. Beast's Feastables and Ollipop. It's revolutionizing email newsletter engagement by allowing readers to purchase products, recover abandoned carts, and play interactive games all within email. The boys also cover Foreplay. Started by 27-year-old Zachary Murray, it's "Pinterest for ad creative" and offers marketers a software platform to aggregate ads that catch their eye and then collaborate with team members to create their own campaigns. Foreplay is generating well into the seven figures per year as the first step in the modern marketer's journey. 0:00 Intro 1:05 Story of Akshaya Dinesh/Spellbound 10:30 New business ideas inspired by Spellbound 14:45 Story of Zachary Murray/Foreplay 26:48 New business ideas inspired by Foreplay Check out Spellbound: https://www.spellbound.io/ Check out Foreplay: https://www.foreplay.co/ We're a YouTube-focused pod, go watch us there: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtrwNtR3_ilqa2nS6GEKL7w Please leave us a review on Apple Podcast or Spotify! Follow Michael on Twitter @michaelsikand Follow Simmy on Twitter @_Simmy_