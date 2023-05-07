The entrepreneurship podcast for young people. We highlight scrappy founders on the rise and the bold tactics underdogs need to win in business. Hosts Michael S...
#3: 24-yr-old Stanford dropout disrupting $9B market and the "Pinterest for FB ads" is making millions
In Ep. 3, Michael and Simmy explore two exciting martech companies built by Gen Z founders and discuss a few interesting business ideas after each segment. The first comes from 23-year-old Stanford dropout and Thiel Fellow: Akshaya Dinesh. Her startup Spellbound, a no-code SAAS platform, has partnered with the likes of Mr. Beast's Feastables and Ollipop. It's revolutionizing email newsletter engagement by allowing readers to purchase products, recover abandoned carts, and play interactive games all within email. The boys also cover Foreplay. Started by 27-year-old Zachary Murray, it's "Pinterest for ad creative" and offers marketers a software platform to aggregate ads that catch their eye and then collaborate with team members to create their own campaigns. Foreplay is generating well into the seven figures per year as the first step in the modern marketer's journey.
0:00 Intro
1:05 Story of Akshaya Dinesh/Spellbound
10:30 New business ideas inspired by Spellbound
14:45 Story of Zachary Murray/Foreplay
26:48 New business ideas inspired by Foreplay
Check out Spellbound: https://www.spellbound.io/
Check out Foreplay: https://www.foreplay.co/
7/19/2023
32:16
#2: Millionaire at 23 from software implementation and selling a fintech game for 8 figs
In Ep. 2, the boys first cover Seamus Ruiz-Earle, who has built a multi-million dollar business in software implementation at age 23 and stumbled into his startup idea after cold-calling an investment bank at age 16 and getting a strange reply. Then they dive into the story of Bolun Li, a Chinese immigrant who arrived in America at age 13 unable to speak English. He overcame the odds to build a gamified financial literacy app which he sold for tens of millions at age 22.
Our Future Podcast is the entrepreneurship show for young people. We highlight scrappy founders on the rise and the bold tactics underdogs need to win in business. Hosts Michael Sikand and Simran Sandhu don't just talk the hustle–they live it. They sold their bootstrapped media company to Morning Brew in their early twenties.
7/12/2023
40:11
#1: $1M at age 15, the creator resume, and a16z's $20M pregame bet
Episode 1: Our Future Podcast is here! In the entrepreneurship podcast for young people, we highlight scrappy founders on the rise and the bold tactics underdogs need to win in business. Hosts Michael Sikand and Simran Sandhu don’t just talk about the hustle, they live it – they sold their bootstrapped media startup to Morning Brew shortly after graduating college.
Today, Michael and Simmy dive into the stories of 3 young entrepreneurs. Eric Zhu, who has raised $21M+ at 15-years-old from the strangest of locations. Casey Adams, a man who built and sold his startup MediaKits in just 18 months at the age of 21. And finally Shreya Murthy/Joy Tao, co-founders of a16z backed startup Partiful, Gen Z's preferred RSVP app branded as "Facebook events for hot people".
The entrepreneurship podcast for young people. We highlight scrappy founders on the rise and the bold tactics underdogs need to win in business. Hosts Michael Sikand and Simran Sandhu don’t just talk about the hustle, they live it – they sold their bootstrapped media startup to Morning Brew shortly after graduating college. Listen on any podcasting platform or watch it on YouTube.