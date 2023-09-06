OUInsider.com: Under the Visor Sooners Podcast

This episode, and every episode, of the OU Insider Under The Visor Sooners podcast is brought to you by Olipop. Swing by your local Sprouts, Whole Foods, Walmart or Target to pick up an Olipop. In this edition of OU Insider Live powered by Olipop, Parker and Brandon congratulate Patty Gasso and the Oklahoma Sooners Softball team as they secure their third-straight NCAA Championship behind a dominant 61-1 season. They also dive deep into Oklahoma Football's upcoming recruiting weekend, breaking down the star-studded recruits that are descending on Norman this weekend.
