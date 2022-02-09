Two mismatched sea otters in search of new "paw buddies" must save Earth from an alien civilization which has outlawed all forms of playing. More
Episode 10 - End Games
Kip and Cordy will have to play it all just right in order to save their lodge... Earth... and the entire known universe.
9/2/2022
18:49
Episode 9 - Playing For Keeps
Brill leads his armada to drag Earth out of orbit. Gorkil has a plan to save the otter's home world.
8/31/2022
15:49
Episode 8 - Playful Heroes
Cordy and Kip reunite with a better understanding of each other, while Brill prepares to lead his armada to steal Earth.
8/31/2022
13:33
Episode 7 - A Revolution
Cordy coaches the Momoans to learn a strategy. Kip accidentally invents a highly-addictive game.
8/29/2022
10:54
Episode 6 - Play Is Universal
Cordy and Kip split up. Cordy travels to Gorkil's home world. Kip and Bo are imprisoned.