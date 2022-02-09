Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Otter Space

Otter Space

Podcast Otter Space
Podcast Otter Space

Otter Space

Evolver Creative
Two mismatched sea otters in search of new "paw buddies" must save Earth from an alien civilization which has outlawed all forms of playing.
FictionScience FictionKids & FamilyStories for Kids
Two mismatched sea otters in search of new "paw buddies" must save Earth from an alien civilization which has outlawed all forms of playing. More

  Episode 10 - End Games
    Kip and Cordy will have to play it all just right in order to save their lodge... Earth... and the entire known universe.
    9/2/2022
    18:49
  Episode 9 - Playing For Keeps
    Brill leads his armada to drag Earth out of orbit. Gorkil has a plan to save the otter's home world.
    8/31/2022
    15:49
  Episode 8 - Playful Heroes
    Cordy and Kip reunite with a better understanding of each other, while Brill prepares to lead his armada to steal Earth.
    8/31/2022
    13:33
  Episode 7 - A Revolution
    Cordy coaches the Momoans to learn a strategy. Kip accidentally invents a highly-addictive game.
    8/29/2022
    10:54
  Episode 6 - Play Is Universal
    Cordy and Kip split up. Cordy travels to Gorkil's home world. Kip and Bo are imprisoned.
    8/29/2022
    11:11

About Otter Space

Two mismatched sea otters in search of new "paw buddies" must save Earth from an alien civilization which has outlawed all forms of playing.

