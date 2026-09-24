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Orleans: Behind the Scenes
Town of Orleans with Mia Baumgarten and Amanda Converse as your hosts.
Latest episode
67 episodes
- Thinking about connecting your home to Town sewer - or already in the middle of it? We sat down with John Nelson, Orleans' Water/Sewer Program Coordinator, to answer the questions residents ask most: what the process actually looks like, what it costs, and what changes once you're connected.
In this episode:
The step-by-step connection process - from hiring an engineer through final inspection
Why you need both an engineer and a contractor, and what each one handles
A breakdown of the real costs: engineering, contractor, sewer use fees, and betterments
Financial assistance available through the Cape Cod AquiFund loan program
What to expect during construction on your property
What never to flush, and how to care for a grinder pump if you have one
Where to check current construction updates for your street
Resources:
Need to Connect to Sewer? | Orleans, MA
Cape Cod AquiFund — www.capecod.gov/aquifund
Contact John Nelson, Sewer Program Coordinator: 508-240-3700 x2319 / JNelson@town.orleans.ma.us
About the show:
Orleans: Behind the Scenes introduces you to the people and departments behind daily life in Orleans - showing how municipal work shapes the town you live in.
- Orleans' water comes entirely from a sole-source aquifer - no rivers or reservoirs to fall back on - which makes the town especially sensitive to how much snow and rain fall each winter. In this episode, Sue Brown, Orleans' Water & Sewer Superintendent, joins Amanda and Mia to explain what's really behind current water restrictions: how the state's drought designations work, what makes Orleans' rules different from some neighboring towns, how enforcement actually happens day to day, and what residents can do - beyond skipping the sprinkler - to help.
In this episode:
Why winter snowpack (not summer rain) is the key factor in Orleans' water supply
The difference between the state's drought guidance, Orleans' individual water permit, and the town's own local rules
What's currently allowed and restricted for outdoor water use
How violations are identified and enforced
Simple, high-impact ways residents can conserve water year-round
Resources:
Orleans Water Department
Eye on Water - track your household's water usage and set leak alerts
Massachusetts Drought Management Task Force
About the Show: Orleans: Behind the Scenes takes you inside the departments and people that keep our town running.
- Fire-Rescue Chief Geof Deering sits down to talk about his path into the fire service and what it's like leading Orleans Fire-Rescue. We get a real look at what the departmenthandles day to day - from call volume to coastal rescues to what it takes to keep the department running. Geof also wears a second hat as Orleans's Emergency Management Coordinator, and he shares practical, save-this-episodeadvice on hurricane preparedness, alarm systems, lock boxes, and making sure your house number is visible to first responders.
Resources
• Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency | Mass.gov
• Sign Up for Emergency Alerts
- Cyanobacteria can turn a summer pond day into a health risk - and Orleans has people watching for it. Health & Human Services Director Alex Fitch breaks down how the town monitors its ponds all summer long, and public health intern Rowan Brennan shares how she spent her internship making sure that information actually reaches residents.
What cyanobacteria is and why it shows up in Cape Cod ponds
How Orleans monitors pond conditions throughout the summer
What to do if you spot something unusual in the water
How Rowan researched other Cape Cod towns' communication strategies — and what Orleans adopted
New resources built this summer to help residents check conditions before they head out
Practical tips for a safe day at the pond
- Libraries aren't just about books anymore - they're becoming one of the last free, no-strings-attached public spaces left in a lot of communities. This week, Snow Library Director Tavi Prugno joins us to talk about what the library actually offers today, why that matters more than ever, and what's next for Orleans' library.
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About Orleans: Behind the Scenes
Orleans: Behind the Scenes is a community-focused podcast produced for the Town of Orleans that takes listeners inside the work of local government. Each episode features candid conversations with town officials, department leaders, and community members to explain how town services operate, demystify municipal processes, and highlight initiatives that impact life in Orleans. From budgeting and public safety to cultural events and strategic planning, the podcast aims to educate, engage, and strengthen connections between residents and the people serving the community.Podcast website
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