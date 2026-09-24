Thinking about connecting your home to Town sewer - or already in the middle of it? We sat down with John Nelson, Orleans' Water/Sewer Program Coordinator, to answer the questions residents ask most: what the process actually looks like, what it costs, and what changes once you're connected.

In this episode:

The step-by-step connection process - from hiring an engineer through final inspection

Why you need both an engineer and a contractor, and what each one handles

A breakdown of the real costs: engineering, contractor, sewer use fees, and betterments

Financial assistance available through the Cape Cod AquiFund loan program

What to expect during construction on your property

What never to flush, and how to care for a grinder pump if you have one

Where to check current construction updates for your street

Resources:

Need to Connect to Sewer? | Orleans, MA

Cape Cod AquiFund — www.capecod.gov/aquifund

Contact John Nelson, Sewer Program Coordinator: 508-240-3700 x2319 / JNelson@town.orleans.ma.us

About the show:

Orleans: Behind the Scenes introduces you to the people and departments behind daily life in Orleans - showing how municipal work shapes the town you live in.