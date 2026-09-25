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2 episodes
- Right now, the richest companies in history are trying to render us obsolete. We're figuring out how to stop them, together.
This is Organize Against the Machine. You'll join labor organizer Cassie Pritchard and AI journalist Garrison Lovely as they explore the world’s most bizarre and dangerous industry.
Coming soon.
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About Organize Against the Machine
The richest companies in history are trying to render us obsolete. We’re figuring out how to stop them, together. Join labor organizer Cassie Pritchard, AI journalist Garrison Lovely, and guests as they explore the world’s most bizarre and dangerous industry.Podcast website
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