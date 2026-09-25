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Organize Against the Machine

Garrison Lovely and Cassie Pritchard
NewsPolitics
Organize Against the Machine
Latest episode

2 episodes

  • What the AI Tribes Get Wrong

    09/25/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    Cassie and Garrison discuss the strange history of the AI industry, vent about the state of the discourse, and introduce a new movement for AI Reform.

    Garrison's book, Obsolete, is out September 29!

  • Teaser: Why We Made This Podcast

    08/25/2026 | 4 mins.
    Right now, the richest companies in history are trying to render us obsolete. We're figuring out how to stop them, together.

    This is Organize Against the Machine. You'll join labor organizer Cassie Pritchard and AI journalist Garrison Lovely as they explore the world’s most bizarre and dangerous industry.

    Coming soon.
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About Organize Against the Machine
The richest companies in history are trying to render us obsolete. We’re figuring out how to stop them, together. Join labor organizer Cassie Pritchard, AI journalist Garrison Lovely, and guests as they explore the world’s most bizarre and dangerous industry. 
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