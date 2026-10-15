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About Oral Arguments - The Supreme Court of the United States
This podcast is about the oral arguments of cases at the United States Supreme Court.My desire is to bring closer to you Supreme Court arguments that eventually lead to landmark decisions. Enjoy!Podcast website
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