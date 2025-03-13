Optimise Your Body with Martin Silva

Get your Free Metabolic Assessment to Fast Track your Results:https://form.jotform.com/242088200199052Join the OYB Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/1fe353b57501/level-up-7-day-challengeOYB Website: https://www.optimiseyourbody.com/Connect with Dr. Ted Naiman:https://www.instagram.com/tednaimanhttps://tednaiman.com/
--------
52:36
Why Cutting Carbs Might Be Sabotaging Your Fat Loss (The Real Truth)
Struggling with Fat Loss or Muscle Gain? Find out exactly what your body needs to burn fat effectively. Get your Free Metabolic Assessment:https://form.jotform.com/242088200199052Join the OYB Newsletter and Get Your Free Training & Nutrition Plan:https://mailchi.mp/1fe353b57501/level-up-7-day-challengeJoin the Optimise Your Body Transformation Program to get into the shape of your life within the next 90 days:https://www.optimiseyourbody.com/
--------
24:47
If I Needed to Lose 30 Pounds in 90 Days, Here's My Exact Plan
If I Needed to Lose 30 Pounds in 90 Days, Here's My Exact PlanJoin the OYB Newsletter and Get Your Free Training & Nutrition Plan:https://mailchi.mp/1fe353b57501/level-up-7-day-challengeJoin the Optimise Your Body Transformation Program to get into the shape of your life within the next 90 days: https://www.optimiseyourbody.com/
--------
13:19
From Prison To Purpose How Fitness Saved His Life With Doug Bopst
Apply to Win 3 Months of Free Coaching! (Scholarship closes this Sunday)👇🏼https://form.typeform.com/to/FkMoIU0NDiscover how a prison sentence became an unexpected blessing for Doug Bopst, transforming him from a struggling addict into a beacon of hope for others. In this powerful episode, Doug shares how a pivotal encounter with his cellmate challenged him to take responsibility for his life instead of playing the victim.Through physical training and mental transformation behind bars, Doug found a new purpose that would shape his future. Today, as the host of "The Adversity Advantage" podcast and a successful personal trainer, he helps others turn their hardships into stepping stones for growth.Key highlights:The emotional journey from dreading prison to not wanting to leaveHow detoxing from opiates became a turning pointBuilding "adversity muscle" through life's challengesTransforming from victim mentality to personal responsibilityUsing past struggles to connect deeply with clients as a personal trainerTimestamps:00:00:00: Winning a Life-Changing Coaching Scholarship00:02:02: From Jail to Redemption: A Second Chance00:08:10: Transforming Through Prison Workouts and Self-Reflection00:09:37: Transforming Through Jail: A Journey of Self-Discovery00:12:26: Overcoming Addiction and Incarceration00:21:21: Overcoming the Victim Mindset00:25:30: Overcoming the All-or-Nothing Mindset in Fitness00:29:17: Coping with Stress and Setbacks00:32:26: Overcoming Self-Sabotage and Staying Committed to Fitness Goals00:37:25: Helping Clients Overcome Gym Fears and Achieve Sustainable Fitness00:42:20: Resilience Through Fitness Challenges00:45:19: Embracing Small Wins for Transformation00:48:19: Balancing Career and Relationship00:51:56: Exploring the Wonders of Australia and New ZealandConnect with Doug Bopst:https://www.youtube.com/@dougbopst1https://www.instagram.com/dougbopst/https://dougbopst.com/Connect with Martin Silva: https://www.optimiseyourbody.com https://www.youtube.com/c/MartinSilvaWBFFProhttps://www.instagram.com/martinsilvafitnesshttps://www.tiktok.com/@martinsilvafitnessJoin the OYB Newsletter and Get Your Free Training & Nutrition Plan:https://mailchi.mp/1fe353b57501/level-up-7-day-challenge
--------
53:25
Why I Stopped Tracking Macros for Fat Loss (And Got Healthier Doing It)
Get Your Free Metabolic Assessment: 👇🏼https://form.jotform.com/250408215229047Discover why obsessively tracking calories and macros might actually be sabotaging your fitness goals. In this eye-opening episode, our host reveals how he was paradoxically in his worst shape while meticulously counting every calorie, even during periods of binge eating.Delving into the often-overlooked aspects of metabolic health, this episode challenges the conventional wisdom of rigid macro tracking. Instead, learn why developing a healthy metabolism and a sustainable relationship with food is the true foundation for lasting results.Key takeaways:Why tracking shouldn't become a psychological crutchThe importance of addressing emotional eating patternsHow to develop intuitive eating habitsThe role of protein intake and moderate calorie deficitsBuilding a sustainable approach to nutritionTimestamps:00:00:00: Simplifying Macros and Calories Tracking00:01:50: My Tracking Journey: From Obsession to Balance00:03:13: The Power of Consistency and Compounding00:04:21: Intuitive Eating: Unlocking a Healthy Relationship with Food00:06:22: Beyond Tracking: Mindful Eating for Sustainable Progress00:08:52: Tracking Calories: A Tool, Not a Solution00:10:57: Overcoming Emotional Eating and Developing Metabolism00:13:01: Unlocking Your Metabolism: Maintenance Calories vs. Basal Metabolic Rate00:14:53: Optimal Macronutrient Ratios for Your Goals00:16:58: Finding the Right Balance: Fats, Carbs, and Protein for Body Composition00:19:48: Optimising Nutrition and Metabolism for Fitness Goals00:22:19: Breaking the Yo-Yo Cycle: Consistency and Balanced Approach00:24:50: Sustainable Fat Loss: Metabolic Boost and Balanced Hormones00:27:06: Macros and Calories: Tools, Not the Answer00:28:43: Mindful Eating: The Key to a Healthy Relationship with Food00:32:11: Fuelling Your Body Through Whole Foods and MetabolismJoin the OYB Newsletter and Get Your Free Training & Nutrition Plan:https://mailchi.mp/1fe353b57501/level-up-7-day-challengeConnect with Martin Silva: https://www.optimiseyourbody.comhttps://www.youtube.com/c/MartinSilvaWBFFProhttps://www.instagram.com/martinsilvafitnesshttps://www.tiktok.com/@martinsilvafitness
Hosted by Transformation Coach and Ex-Pro Physique Competitor- Martin Silva.
Nutrition. Training. Lifestyle. Mindset.
Martin is a true health guru. With a focus on nutrition and the best foods that we can be eating to maintain optimum health.
Find out how Martin's life changed when he put health before aesthetics with a clean diet and more of a balanced lifestyle.
Martin has interviewed some world-renowned guests on his podcast.
If you're looking to level up your body and mindset, this podcast is for you.