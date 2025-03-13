Optimise Your Body with Martin Silva

Why I Stopped Tracking Macros for Fat Loss (And Got Healthier Doing It)

Get Your Free Metabolic Assessment: 👇🏼https://form.jotform.com/250408215229047Discover why obsessively tracking calories and macros might actually be sabotaging your fitness goals. In this eye-opening episode, our host reveals how he was paradoxically in his worst shape while meticulously counting every calorie, even during periods of binge eating.Delving into the often-overlooked aspects of metabolic health, this episode challenges the conventional wisdom of rigid macro tracking. Instead, learn why developing a healthy metabolism and a sustainable relationship with food is the true foundation for lasting results.Key takeaways:Why tracking shouldn't become a psychological crutchThe importance of addressing emotional eating patternsHow to develop intuitive eating habitsThe role of protein intake and moderate calorie deficitsBuilding a sustainable approach to nutritionTimestamps:00:00:00: Simplifying Macros and Calories Tracking00:01:50: My Tracking Journey: From Obsession to Balance00:03:13: The Power of Consistency and Compounding00:04:21: Intuitive Eating: Unlocking a Healthy Relationship with Food00:06:22: Beyond Tracking: Mindful Eating for Sustainable Progress00:08:52: Tracking Calories: A Tool, Not a Solution00:10:57: Overcoming Emotional Eating and Developing Metabolism00:13:01: Unlocking Your Metabolism: Maintenance Calories vs. Basal Metabolic Rate00:14:53: Optimal Macronutrient Ratios for Your Goals00:16:58: Finding the Right Balance: Fats, Carbs, and Protein for Body Composition00:19:48: Optimising Nutrition and Metabolism for Fitness Goals00:22:19: Breaking the Yo-Yo Cycle: Consistency and Balanced Approach00:24:50: Sustainable Fat Loss: Metabolic Boost and Balanced Hormones00:27:06: Macros and Calories: Tools, Not the Answer00:28:43: Mindful Eating: The Key to a Healthy Relationship with Food00:32:11: Fuelling Your Body Through Whole Foods and MetabolismJoin the OYB Newsletter and Get Your Free Training & Nutrition Plan:https://mailchi.mp/1fe353b57501/level-up-7-day-challengeConnect with Martin Silva: https://www.optimiseyourbody.comhttps://www.youtube.com/c/MartinSilvaWBFFProhttps://www.instagram.com/martinsilvafitnesshttps://www.tiktok.com/@martinsilvafitness