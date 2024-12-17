Episode 1: Impact One More... Welcome to the OPTAVIST Podcast with host Bob Heilig!
What does it mean to make an impact in today’s ever-evolving professional landscape? Join guest host Bob Heilig, alongside Nick Johnson, President of OPTAVIA, and Dr. Wayne Scott Andersen, co-founder of OPTAVIA and independent OPTAVIA Coach, for a deep dive into changes happening in the direct selling space, and insights to help you adapt, lead with intention and create meaningful results in your business.
Empowering OPTAVISTS to transform their impact through shared experiences and actionable insights. The OPTAVIST Podcast brings together business-building expert, Bob Heilig, and diverse voices from OPTAVIA to explore the shifts happening in the profession today, tactics that are essential for your business, the value of what you have to offer and how to adapt effectively.