Episode 1: Impact One More... Welcome to the OPTAVIST Podcast with host Bob Heilig!

What does it mean to make an impact in today’s ever-evolving professional landscape? Join guest host Bob Heilig, alongside Nick Johnson, President of OPTAVIA, and Dr. Wayne Scott Andersen, co-founder of OPTAVIA and independent OPTAVIA Coach, for a deep dive into changes happening in the direct selling space, and insights to help you adapt, lead with intention and create meaningful results in your business.