A new chapter for Opinyarns begins!

We're looking ahead at everything happening in the world of movies, TV and pop culture, breaking down what's coming out now, what's on the horizon, and what we're most excited to see before the year is out.

But this episode is a little different.

With Keith heading overseas for a while, it's time for a new era of Opinyarns. It's now just Kasey and Bryn holding down the fort, and while things might sound a little different, the opinions, tangents and questionable takes aren't going anywhere.

We also take a moment to pay tribute to Keith, sharing a few memories and giving our mate the send off he deserves. He's still part of the Opinyarns story, and this definitely isn't goodbye forever.

So, new chapter, familiar chaos. There's plenty to talk about, plenty to look forward to, and as always, plenty of tangents along the way.

WE CONTINUE. ❤️

Thanks to everyone who's been listening and supporting us. Here's to the next chapter!

🎧 Opinyarns - Movies. Opinions. Tangents.