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27 episodes
- A new chapter for Opinyarns begins!
We're looking ahead at everything happening in the world of movies, TV and pop culture, breaking down what's coming out now, what's on the horizon, and what we're most excited to see before the year is out.
But this episode is a little different.
With Keith heading overseas for a while, it's time for a new era of Opinyarns. It's now just Kasey and Bryn holding down the fort, and while things might sound a little different, the opinions, tangents and questionable takes aren't going anywhere.
We also take a moment to pay tribute to Keith, sharing a few memories and giving our mate the send off he deserves. He's still part of the Opinyarns story, and this definitely isn't goodbye forever.
So, new chapter, familiar chaos. There's plenty to talk about, plenty to look forward to, and as always, plenty of tangents along the way.
WE CONTINUE. ❤️
Thanks to everyone who's been listening and supporting us. Here's to the next chapter!
🎧 Opinyarns - Movies. Opinions. Tangents.
- This episode, we're diving into D23 and San Diego Comic-Con to break down the biggest announcements, reveals, trailers and surprises coming out of two of the biggest events in entertainment.
From Disney's upcoming movies and TV shows to the latest superhero news, exciting franchise updates and everything in between, we'll be sharing our thoughts, hot takes and predictions about what has us hyped, and what has us scratching our heads.
What are we most excited about? What announcements caught us off guard? And what are we hoping to see next?
As always, expect plenty of opinions, a few tangents, and absolutely no shortage of nerding out.
- We’ve seen it, now it’s time to have a yarn about it!
For Episode 25 of Opinyarns, Kasey, Bryn and Keith are joined by special guest Mike McKinley to dive into Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
What did we actually think? What worked, what didn't, and where does this rank for us? We break down the performances, story, action and all the moments that had us talking, with plenty of disagreements, hot takes and the usual Opinyarns tangents along the way.
So grab a seat, avoid the spoilers if you haven't seen it, and come have a yarn with us!
🎙️ Opinyarns: Movies. Opinions. Tangents.
- From dream heists to black holes, Gotham City to the Manhattan Project, Christopher Nolan has built one of the greatest filmographies in modern cinema.
This week on Opinyarns, we rank every Christopher Nolan film from our least favourite to our ultimate masterpiece, debating the highs, the surprises, and the films that continue to leave audiences thinking long after the credits roll.
We also turn our attention to The Odyssey, discussing everything we saw and experienced during our Opinyarns outing to see it on IMAX.
Join us for another episode packed with passionate debates, bold rankings, movie appreciation, and plenty of yarns.
- The Snack Wars have begun! 🇬🇧⚔️🇳🇿
This week on Opinyarns, we're putting British and Kiwi snacks head to head in the ultimate taste test! With special guest May, we sample iconic treats from both sides of the world to find out which country truly reigns supreme.
From crisps and chocolate to biscuits, lollies and everything in between, nothing is safe from our opinions. Expect plenty of laughs, surprising favourites, nostalgic memories, and maybe even a few controversial takes along the way.
Will the UK defend its snack crown, or will New Zealand prove that good things really do come in small packages?
Grab your favourite snack, settle in, and join us for the tastiest episode of Opinyarns yet!
Let the Snack Wars begin. 🍫🇬🇧🇳🇿
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About OpinYarns
Opinyarns – the chaotic movie, TV, and pop culture podcast you didn’t know you needed. Join Kasey, Bryn, and Keith as they serve up hot takes, strong yarns, and ridiculous debates on everything from Oscar-worthy films to trashy TV you’ll pretend you don’t watch. There’s structure… sometimes. Research… rarely. Energy? Always. If you love chaos, opinions, and hearing grown adults derail into movie quotes mid-sentence, you’re in the right place. 🎬 Movies. Opinions. Tangents. New episodes drop regularly – subscribe and join the madness.Podcast website
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